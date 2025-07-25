Backtracking Amazon DynamoDB: Clumio pushes recovery play

Clumio Backtrack enables partition-level Amazon DynamoDB recovery back to a point in time with no database reconfiguration.

DynamoDB is AWS’ widely-used and fully-managed NoSQL database service. AWS says it serves hundreds of customers, with table sizes exceeding 200 TB, and processes over one billion requests per hour. Clumio is Commvault’s acquired AWS data protection business with an incremental forever backup model. The company has previously announced Clumio Backtrack for Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), which enables customer admins to quickly revert billions of S3 objects – or pieces of data – to a specific version at a specific point and time. Now Backtrack gets extended to cover DynamoDB and do the same thing with table partitions.

Woon Jung, Commvault’s CTO for cloud native stuff, stated: “Clumio Backtrack removes the friction and risk from database recovery. Now, teams can roll back or restore their data in minutes, not days, and without needing to perform complex, multi-step manual recoveries.

The company says Dynamo deployments contain complex tables, often with multiple partitions within each table, that are constantly updated by applications and microservices. Such tables can contain billions of records and terabytes of data. If there is an outage or other disruption admins would like to recover just the affected partitions but, Clumio says, admins generally have to restore all of data to a new table, copy the impacted items back, and then delete the new table. This can be a slow and tedious process entailing database down time.

Clumio Backtrack for DynamoD screen grab.

Clumio Backtrack fixes it by enabling DynamoDB admins to near instantly revert existing DynamoDB tables to a prior point in time with no reconfiguration needed. They can also recover individual partitions instead of entire tables, cutting both recovery times and recovery costs.

Perhaps we can look forward to Backtrack being extended again and covering AWS’ Aurora relational database.

Clumio Backtrack for DynamoDB is now available globally via the AWS Marketplace and pricing is consumption-based. Find out more about Clumio and its offerings here.