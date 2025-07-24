Comprehensive solutions from HPE for safeguarding your data

HPE data protection portfolio looks after your digital assets no matter what threats may come

In today’s digital landscape, organizations face relentless threats and disruptions that can compromise their data integrity and operational continuity. As hybrid IT environments grow more complex and cyberattacks rise, organizations need a robust, agile, and intelligent approach to data protection.

HPE’s data protection solutions are a good basis for a data protection strategy that safeguards critical workloads, ensures cyber resilience, and accelerates recovery across all your environments from on-premises to cloud.

Navigating data protection challenges

Ransomware hit 59% of organizations last year, with 94 percent of those attacks targeting backup environments. They disrupt operations and finances, costing $4.9 million per attack on average.

Companies facing down these threats must also rethink how they protect data as data storage and workloads evolve. Data now stretches across edge devices, datacenters, and the cloud. Workloads such as SaaS, cloud-native apps, AI stacks, and big data analytics have changed the game. More fragmented environments have created serious challenges for data protection, and more stringent regulations have increased the risk of missteps.

Reimagining data protection

HPE’s holistic approach to data protection secures every application while meeting business cost and performance needs. It includes mitigating infrastructure failures, automating protection to reduce human error, and planning for both bad actors and disasters simultaneously.

HPE data protection solutions cover any workload, any location, and any SLA requirement, ensuring recoverability across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Strengthen your data protection strategy with HPE

Cyber resilience

This is critical to maintaining business continuity and minimizing data loss when cyberattacks happen. HPE’s cyber resilience capabilities are integral to its holistic approach, providing strong access controls, comprehensive encryption, policy-driven protection, and air-gapped architectures. Real-time anomaly detection and analytics guide protection and recovery decisions, providing swift protective actions and rapid restoration of trusted data.

High performance

Speed is crucial in modern data protection because every minute of downtime can result in lost revenue, damaged reputation, and operational setbacks. With HPE’s high-throughput backup and restore speed, you can quickly recover critical data and resume operations after an incident.

Fast failover and failback ensure minimal disruption, while efficient data reduction optimizes storage and reduces costs. Additionally, HPE’s cyberforensics capabilities enable quick identification of safe data for restoration, further reducing recovery time and ensuring your business stays up and running.

An integrated ecosystem

Managing data security across diverse environments can be a daunting task. Many organizations struggle with fragmented data protection solutions that lead to inefficiencies and vulnerabilities. HPE’s integrated ecosystem addresses these pain points by providing seamless data security from the point of creation (source) to its final destination for backup or long-term retention (target).

With intelligent data movers facilitating secure and efficient transfer in between, you can ensure that your data is protected at every stage. Additionally, HPE integrates best-in-class technologies from strategic software partners such as Commvault, Veeam, and Cohesity to achieve comprehensive data protection and eliminate the complexities of managing multiple solutions.

HPE solutions to secure your business data



HPE offers solutions to address all data protection needs across the data lifecycle, starting with creation of data at the source. This includes HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 for structured data storage with high availability, multi-factor authentication, encryption, anomaly detection, and immutable snapshots. For unstructured data, HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 provides highly available, fast unstructured data object storage with data protection accelerator nodes, encryption, immutability, and versioning.

After data is written to storage, continuous data protection with HPE Zerto Software provides ultra-low recovery point objectives (RPO) and recovery time objectives (RTO). HPE Zerto unlocks granular, journal-based recovery of virtualized and cloud applications with features such as real-time anomaly detection, orchestrated failover and testing, and application-centric recovery.Pair HPE Zerto with backup software and infrastructure that extends protection to all applications across your entire data estate. HPE StoreOnce is a high-performance purpose-built backup appliance featuring multi-factor authentication, encryption, immutable backups, and fast, cost-efficient backups and restores. Additionally, HPE also offers integrated solutions with Commvault, Veeam, and Cohesity for backup and cyber resilience no matter where or how your workloads are deployed.

For the ultimate in cyber-protection, the HPE Cyber Resilience Vault enables rapid air-gapped recovery after even the worst cyber-attack. A full-stack solution, it offers isolated and immutable copies of your data in an offline clean room for recovery. It is built atop well-established offerings for storage (HPE Alletra Storage MP), compute (HPE ProLiant), networking (HPE Aruba), and cyber recovery (HPE Zerto).

Lastly, as data ages and the need for long-term retention stretches into years, HPE Cloud Bank Storage and HPE Storage Tape provide cost-effective storage options. HPE Cloud Bank Storage enables long-term cloud storage with multi-factor authentication, encryption, and immutability. HPE Storage Tape serves as a low-cost, air-gapped, offline backup and archive repository with immutability and encryption.

HPE’s data protection portfolio offers a multi-layered, zero-trust approach addressing the evolving challenges faced by modern enterprises.

HPE ensures robust data protection and business resilience by integrating best-in-class technologies to secure every application, meeting business cost and performance needs.

With solutions designed to protect against cyberthreats, disruptions, and regulatory complexities, HPE empowers organizations to safeguard their data and maintain operational continuity in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Learn more about HPE’s data protection products.

