Backblaze adds one-click legal hold to enterprise backup service

Cloud storage provider Backblaze is providing a simple on/off switch to set up a legal hold on files stored in its vaults.

It has introduced Legal Hold for Backblaze Computer Backup with Enterprise Control to preserve a user’s entire backup, including every historical version captured, with a single click. Legal holds may be necessary when an organization becomes involved in litigation, requiring potentially relevant information to be preserved unchanged for legal proceedings. It can be legally required even when an organization reasonably anticipates litigation. Implementing such legal freezes on stored data and finding out which files are relevant and need to be placed in an immutable state can be time-consuming. It’s extra work and cost, with potential financial penalties for non-compliance.

Gleb Budman

Backblaze CEO Gleb Budman stated: “With Legal Hold, information stays secure and immediately accessible when the stakes are highest. Reliable preservation of data reduces exposure to fines and sanctions, giving organizations fast, predictable compliance support without extra software, hardware, or surprise fees.”

The update features are:

Administrators can instantly activate Legal Hold in the Enterprise Control console without additional hardware or software.

Runs silently in the background without downtime, throttling, or notifications.

Offers unlimited version retention without additional fees.

No charge instant file retrieval with available encrypted drive delivery via courier.

Data is secure by default with encryption at rest and in transit, with optional private-key encryption available.

Data management suppliers such as Datadobi and Komprise offer legal hold functionality for data under their management. Cloud file services supplier CTERA does the same, as do several others.

Legal Hold is available now for all Backblaze Computer Backup with Enterprise Control customers at no additional cost. New users can try it out with a free 15-day trial, accessible here.