MASV Express aims to automate complex file workflows without code

Massive file transfer supplier MASV has an upcoming MASV Express product that can automate complex media ingest and delivery processes without coding or any complicated setup.

It can move files to the cloud or connected on-prem storage, MAMs (Media Asset Managers), and individual recipients with no coding, no desktop client, drag-and-drop workflows, two-way encryption, secure authentication, and privacy controls. The files can be up to 20 GB or more in size.

Majed Alhajry

Majed Alhajry, CTO and interim CEO of MASV, stated: “File transfer is no longer just a background process; it’s a critical function in the global media supply chain. When files move faster, more reliably, and with less friction, content gets to market sooner and that means more opportunities to monetize across broadcast, digital, and OTT (Over the Top) platforms.”

OTT refers to the delivery of audio, video, and other media content directly to viewers over the internet, bypassing traditional distribution channels like cable or satellite TV. MASV’s file transfer moves files at up to 10 Gbps across an AWS server and content delivery network. It uses TCP-based file delivery, with chunking – splitting files into smaller parts for parallel transfer – and AWS’s private network infrastructure to accelerate data movement.

A customer such as Troveo, which helps creators license unused video footage for AI training, uses MASV for fast, no-code ingestion of over 6,000 TB of video each month. Sarah Barrick, Head of Growth at Troveo, said: “If something like MASV did not exist, it likely would have precluded a lot of creators from monetizing their video assets with Troveo. The ultimate factor was the usability. It was just so easy for users of all kinds, from small creators to larger enterprises – they didn’t even have to download a desktop client. They didn’t need any technical expertise, and could use a private, secure portal to begin uploading right away.”

MASV partners with Qumulo, and has integrations with AWS, Backblaze, Frame.io, Iconik, Mystika Workflows, Wasabi, and other suppliers. Think of MASV as a dedicated large file transfer service, overlapping in that regard with Arcitecta, LucidLink, and PeerGFS, which all offer more functionality alongside basic file moving. The MASV Express offering will be showcased at IBC2025 in The Netherlands, Stand 1.B01, RAI Amsterdam, September 12-15, 2025.

Bootnote

MASV was a passion project within a small Canadian networking company before spinning off in late 2019. That company was LiveQoS where Majed Alhajry was a software engineer between 2014 and 2017. LiveQoS acquired him and his SuperBeam peer-to-peer file sharing app in June 2014. We understand that MASV started life as a LiveQoS VPN project to improve the reliability and performance of Office 365. MASV then evolved to move massive media files, such as rushes, across the internet, and became MASV Rush. It was in a preliminary development phase from late 2017 to late 2019 with Alhajry the technical team lead. Effectively, he was a MASV co-founder.

MASV was officially founded in December 2019 as a pay-as-you-go large file transfer service, with co-founder Gregg Wood as CEO. He is an ex-Corel Senior Director of Product Management who left in January 2017 and became a C-Level advisor at the Positive Venture Group in Ottawa. Early funding for MASV included investment from Peter Lalonde, a Positive Venture Group partner. Wood stepped down from the C-Level Advisor role in September 2018, initially becoming MASV’s VP Product Management and then, when it officially launched, its CEO.

MASV CFO Jeff Stoss is another co-founder, having been in at the start and CFO at LiveQoS from 2016. Stoss was also the co-founder, CFO, and C-Level Advisor at the Positive Venture Group. This was sold to Consero Global in July 2021. LiveQoS, with its residual SD-WAN IP, was sold to IP licensing business Adaptiv Networks in 2019.