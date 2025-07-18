Storage news ticker – July 18

AWS said customers can boot Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances on AWS Outposts using boot volumes backed by NetApp on-premises enterprise storage arrays and Pure Storage FlashArray, including authenticated and encrypted volumes. This enhancement supports both iSCSI SAN boot and LocalBoot options, with LocalBoot supporting both iSCSI and NVMe-over-TCP protocols. Complementing fully managed Amazon EBS and Local Instance Store volumes, this capability extends existing support for external data volumes to now include boot volumes from third-party storage arrays, providing customers with greater flexibility in how they leverage their storage investments with Outposts.



…

Rai Way, part of the RAI group (Italy’s state TV broadcaster), and a specialist in digital infrastructure and media, has signed a Business Alliance Partnership with decentralized storage and compute provider Cubbit, adopting its DS3 Composer technology to integrate cloud storage services into its portfolio. Rai Way now offers a fully Italian edge-to-cloud service for storing customer data, enabled by Cubbit. The joint system ensures maximum resilience, data sovereignty, cost-effectiveness, and performance – even in low-connectivity areas – thanks to Rai Way’s distributed datacenter network, proprietary fibre infrastructure, and Cubbit’s geo-distributed technology. The initial capacity is 5 petabytes, with data hosted across Rai Way’s first five newly built edge datacenters in Italy.

…

DapuStor announced the launch of its ultra-high capacity J5060 QLC SSD, delivering 22.88 TB of capacity. Delivering up to 7,300 MBps read speeds at just 13 W, and maxing out under 25 W, it offers a best-in-class data-per-watt ratio. The J5060 is engineered for large, sequential data workloads. It uses coarse-grained (large-granularity) mapping and a dual-PCB hardware design to minimize DRAM usage and overcome capacity limitations.

– Sequential Read up to 7.3 GBps

– Sequential Write up to 2.8 GBps

– 4K Random Read 1.5M IOPS

– 32 KB Random Write 15K IOPS

– 4K Random Read Latency as low as 105 μs

…

Research house DCIG is researching the unstructured data management space. It says that, in the last several years, DCIG has published more than ten TOP 5 reports covering various aspects of unstructured data management. However, DCIG discovered a significant gap in the marketplace. “There’s really no good mental model for people to understand the overall unstructured data management space,” Ken Clipperton explains. After meeting with nearly 20 solution providers, he found widespread confusion about what constitutes unstructured data management. DCIG has devised a “7 Pillars of Unstructured Data Management” framework which provides a cohesive, vendor-neutral, actionable model for understanding the data management challenges faced by organizations today. It is creating a technology report on the seven pillars framework. This report will be available for licensing by solution providers in the second half of 2025.

…

Fast file and object storage array supplier DDN announced a strategic partnership with Polarise to deliver high-performance, resource-efficient AI infrastructure designed for the next generation of sovereign European AI workloads – at scale, with speed, and with sustainability in mind. Polarise specializes in building turnkey AI factories – end-to-end, AI-centric datacenters based on the Nvidia reference architecture. With locations in Germany and Norway, Polarise offers customers a sovereign alternative for consuming AI computing power through colocation, dedicated/private cloud, or direct API access via its own cloud platform. The companies will initially focus on joint deployments across Germany and Norway, with further European expansion planned in 2025 and beyond.

…

Deduping and fast restore backup target supplier ExaGrid announced its Tiered Backup Storage appliances can now be used as a target for Rubrik backup software. With advanced data deduplication, it will lower the cost of storing backups using the Rubrik Archive Tier or Rubrik Archive Tier with Instant Archive enabled, as compared to storing the data in the cloud or to an on-premises traditional storage. ExaGrid can achieve an additional reduction of 3:1 to 10:1 in addition to Rubrik’s compression and encryption, further reducing storage by as much as 90 percent. The combined deduplication is between 6:1 and 20:1 depending on length of retention and data types.

…

Streaming log data company Hydrolix announced support for AWS Elemental MediaLive, MediaPackage, and MediaTailor, as well as client-side analytics from Datazoom. The new integrations provide media and entertainment companies with real-time and historical insights into video streaming performance and advertising delivery, helping optimize viewer experience and ad revenue while significantly reducing the cost and complexity of data storage and analysis. The AWS Elemental and Datazoom integrations complement existing integrations with AWS CloudFront and AWS WAF, as well as other data sources.

…

HighPoint Technologies’ Rocket 1628A and 1528D NVMe Switch Adapters empower enterprise IT and solution providers to deploy up to 32 NVMe drives and 8 PCIe devices in a single x16 slot. Read more here.

…

Lexar NM990

Chinese memory supplier Longsys now owns the Lexar brand. Lexar has launched the NM990 PCIe 5.0 SSD with up to 14,000 MBps read and up to 11,000 MBps write (4 TB model), engineered for high-end gamers, professional creators and AI developers. It features:

1-4 TB capacity range

Thermal Defender Technology: Ensures 23 percent more efficient power consumption and a smoother experience

HMB and SLC Dynamic Cache: Delivers random read/write speeds up to 2000K/1500K IOPS for faster load times and reduced latency

3,000 TBW (4 TB model): Built for long-term durability and heavy workloads

Microsoft DirectStorage Compatible: Optimized for next-gen gaming performance

…

F5 and MinIO are partnering. The use cases addressed by F5’s Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) combined with MinIO AIStor are:

Traffic Management for AI Data Ingestion (Batch and Real-Time): Enabling high-throughput, secure ingestion pipelines for data training and inference while eliminating pipeline bottlenecks and hotspots.

Data Repatriation from Public Clouds: Supporting organizations that are bringing data back to on-prem or hybrid environments to manage costs and comply with regulations.

Data Replication, Secure Multicloud Backup, and Disaster Recovery: Ensuring data availability, reliability, and security across geographies.

AI Model Training and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG): Accelerating model development through real-time access to distributed data.

…

Cloud file services supplier Nasuni says it achieved top honors in the NorthFace ScoreBoard awards for the fifth year running. The NorthFace ScoreBoard Award is one of the industry’s most respected benchmarks for customer satisfaction. Nasuni achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 87, a Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score of 98 percent and an overall ScoreBoard Index rating of 4.8 out of 5 – all above the industry average. Nasuni has also been awarded seven badges in G2’s Summer 2025 Reports, which are awarded based on real-user reviews and market presence.

…

Memory and storage semiconductor developer Netlist has expanded recently filed actions against Samsung and Micron in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The two actions were originally filed on May 20, 2025, to assert Netlist’s new U.S. Patent No. 12,308,087 (“the ‘087 patent”) against Samsung’s and Micron’s High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) products. The amended complaints add another Netlist patent, U.S. Patent No. 10,025,731 (“the ‘731 Patent”), against the two defendants’ DDR5 DIMM products, as well as their distributor Avnet, Inc. to these actions.

Netlist’s ‘087 patent entitled “Memory Package Having Stacked Array Dies and Reduced Driver Load” covers HBM for current and future AI applications. Analysts currently project U.S. HBM revenues to exceed $25 billion annually for each Samsung and Micron by 2031. The ‘087 patent will expire in November 2031. Netlist’s ‘731 patent reads on DDR5 DIMM with DFE and ODT/RTT circuits. Analysts currently project U.S. DDR5 DIMM revenue to exceed $65 billion annually in 2029. The ‘731 patent will expire in July 2029.

During the past two years, Netlist has obtained jury verdicts awarding combined total damages of $866 million for the willful infringement of its patents by Samsung and Micron.

…

Patriot Memory announced the launch of its latest flagship PCIe Gen5 SSD – the PV593 PCIe Gen 5 x4 M.2 2280 SSD, delivering industry-leading speeds of up to 14,000 MBps read and 13,000 MBps write. Powered by the advanced SMI SM2508 controller and built on TSMC’s 6nm process, the PV593 redefines next-gen storage for demanding workloads such as AI training, 4K/8K video editing, AAA gaming, and high-throughput multitasking. It features DRAM cache and dynamic SLC caching technology to reduce latency, accelerate system startup, and improve application launch times. With 4K random read/write speeds reaching up to 2000K/1650K IOPS, users can experience lightning-fast responsiveness across all tasks.

…

Vector search company Qdrant announced the launch of Qdrant Cloud Inference. This fully managed service allows developers to generate text and image embeddings using integrated models directly within its managed vector search engine offering Qdrant Cloud. Users can generate, store and index embeddings in a single API call, turning unstructured text and images into search-ready vectors in a single environment. Directly integrating model inference into Qdrant Cloud removes the need for separate inference infrastructure, manual pipelines, and redundant data transfers. This simplifies workflows, accelerates development cycles, and eliminates unnecessary network hops for developers.

Qdrant Cloud Inference is the only managed vector database offering multimodal inference (using separate image and text embedding models), natively integrated in its cloud. Supported models include MiniLM, SPLADE, BM25, Mixedbread Embed-Large, and CLIP for both text and image. The new offering includes up to 5 million free tokens per model each month, with unlimited tokens for BM25. This enables teams to build and iterate on real AI features from day one.

…

We’re told the CEO of Redis halted all product development for a week, just to ensure the entire team knew how to code with AI. Rowan Trollope, a developer-turned-CEO, was initially sceptical of vibe coding – a new phenomenon where developers use AI to help code. Now he’s pushing it across Redis after seeing first-hand how much vibe coding can accelerate delivery, improve code reviews, and reshape workflows. He vibe codes in his spare time, mostly for side projects, and while he knows AI won’t give him perfect code, he sees it as an accelerant. He’s one of the few CEOs with first-hand experience of vibe coding who has both the technical chops and the authority to enforce AI adoption from the top down.

…

Cyber-resilience supplier Rubrik unveiled upcoming support for Amazon DynamoDB, AWS’s flagship serverless, distributed NoSQL database service, and launched a proprietary cyber resilience offering for relational databases, beginning with Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL. Rubrik enables storage-efficient, incremental-forever backups and provides the flexibility to choose from a full range of Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) storage classes, including Amazon S3 Standard, S3 Standard-Infrequent Access, S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access, S3 Glacier Instant Retrieval, S3 Glacier Flexible Retrieval, and S3 Glacier Deep Archive. Read a blog to find out more.

…

AI Data Cloud company Snowflake announced the appointment of Chris Niederman as Senior Vice President of Alliances & Channels. He joins Snowflake with more than 30 years of technology experience and previously spent 11 years at Amazon Web Services (AWS), most recently serving as Managing Director of the AWS Industries and Solutions team, leading the organization responsible for AWS’s worldwide partner strategy and industry transformation initiatives. Niederman will be responsible for leading the Snowflake global channel and partner ecosystem, and driving growth and collaboration through the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to empower every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI.

…

DDN subsidiary Tintri announced “a game-changing and award-winning refresh to its global Partner Programme – introducing powerful new tools, exclusive benefits, and a reinvigorated partner experience designed to ignite growth, accelerate sales, and fuel innovation across the channel.” It includes technical certifications, pre-sales experts, marketing development funds, rewarding incentives and no barriers to entry to join the partner program. Click here to find out more.

…

Glenn Lockwood

VAST Data has hired Glenn Lockwood as Principal Technical Strategist. He joins from Microsoft, where he helped design and operate the Azure supercomputers used to train leading LLMs. Prior to that, he led the development of several large-scale storage systems at NERSC – including the world’s first 30+ PB all-NVMe Lustre file system for the Perlmutter supercomputer. Glenn holds a PhD in Materials Science. On AI inference, he says: “The hardest data challenges at scale went from ‘read a big file really fast’ to ‘search a vector index, rank and filter documents, load cached KV activations, cache new KV activations, and repeat.’ Not only are access sizes and patterns different across memory and storage, but application developers are expecting data access modalities that are much richer than the simplistic bit streams offered by files.” Read more in a VAST blog.

…

Veeam ran a survey into six months after the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) came into effect. It found organizations are lagging: 96 percent of EMEA FS organizations believe they need to improve their resilience to meet DORA requirements.

DORA is a priority: 94 percent of organizations surveyed now rank DORA higher in their organizational priorities than they did the month before the deadline (Dec 2024), with 40 percent calling it a current “top digital resilience priority.”

The mental load of mounting regulations: 41 percent report increased stress and pressure on IT and security teams. Furthermore, 22 percent believe the volume of digital regulation is becoming a barrier to innovation or competition.

Barriers to compliance: Third-party risk oversight is cited by 34 percent as the hardest requirement to implement. Meanwhile, 37 percent are dealing with higher costs passed on by ICT vendors, and 20 percent of respondents have yet to secure the necessary budget to meet requirements.

…

Wedbush analysis about the AI phenomenon: “Our bullish view is that investors are still not fully appreciating the tidal wave of growth on the horizon from the $2 trillion of spending over the next 3 years coming from enterprise and government spending around AI technology and use cases. We have barely scratched the surface of this 4th Industrial Revolution now playing out around the world led by the Big Tech stalwarts such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Palantir, Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon.”

“Now the time has come for the broader software space to get in on the AI Revolution as we believe the use cases are exploding, enterprise consumption phase is ahead of us for 2H25, launch of LLM models across the board, and the true adoption of generative AI will be a major catalyst for the software sector and key players to benefit from this once in a generation 4th Industrial Revolution set to benefit the tech space. 2025 so far has been an inflection year within enterprise generative AI as true adoption has begun by going from idea to scale as more companies are looking to invest into AI to decrease costs/increase productivity. Looking forward its all about the use cases exploding which is driving this tech transformation being led by software and chips into the rest of 2025 and beyond and thus speaks to our tech bull and AI Revolution thesis further playing out over the next 12 to 18 months.”

It has “identified the 30 tech companies in our ‘IVES AI 30’ … that define the future of the AI theme over the coming years as we believe these tech stocks are closely tied to the AI Revolution ranging from hyperscalers, cybersecurity, software, semis, internet, and autonomous/robotics.”

…

WEKA co-founder and sometime COO Omri Palmon is departing for something, possibly a startup, that’s not public yet. A LinkedIn post and comments discuss this.