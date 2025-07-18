GigaIO bags $21M to scale up composable AI server gear

Composable server infrastructure startup GigaIO has raised $21 million in what it calls “the first tranche of its Series B financing.”

GigaIO produces SuperNODE, a 32-GPU, single-node AI supercomputer, and Gryf, a mini supercomputer-on-wheels with patented FabreX memory fabric architecture. This enables the scale-up and dynamic composition of compute, GPU, storage, and networking resources. It claims this unlocks “performance and cost efficiencies that traditional architectures are unable to deliver. As AI models grow larger and more complex, FabreX provides the flexibility needed to scale infrastructure on demand, at the rack level and beyond.”

CEO Alan Benjamin said in a statement: “Our vendor-agnostic platform uniquely frees customers from dependency on single-source AI chips and architectures. Whether it’s GPUs from Nvidia and AMD or new AI chips from innovators like Tenstorrent and d-Matrix, GigaIO enables customers to leverage the best technologies without vendor lock-in. This funding gives us the fuel to move faster and meet the surging demand.”

Jack Crawford, founding general partner at Impact Venture Capital, added: “As enterprises and cloud providers race to deploy AI at scale, GigaIO delivers a uniquely flexible, cost-effective, and energy-efficient solution that accelerates time to insight. We believe GigaIO has assembled a world-class team and is poised to become a foundational pillar of tomorrow’s AI-powered infrastructure, and we’re proud to back their vision.”

Alan Benjamin

GigaIO says it has a clear focus on AI inference. The new funding will be used to:

Ramp up production of SuperNODE, which it calls “the most cost-effective and energy-efficient infrastructure designed for AI inferencing at scale.”

Accelerate the deployment of Gryf, “the world’s first carry-on suitcase-sized AI inferencing supercomputer, which brings datacenter-class computing power directly to the edge.”

Invest in new product development to broaden GigaIO’s technology offerings.

Expand the sales and marketing teams to serve the increasing demand for vendor-agnostic AI infrastructure.

The round naming is unusual, as back in 2021, it raised $14.7 million in “the completion of a Series B round of funding.” Oddity aside, this latest “B-round” was led by Impact Venture Capital, with participation from CerraCap Ventures, G Vision Capital, Mark IV Capital, and SourceCode Cerberus.

Total public funding is now $40.25 million, and GigaIO plans “a second close of the Series B in the coming months, citing continued strong interest from strategic and financial investors.”

Yesterday we reported on Liqid’s refresh of its composable GPU server infrastructure to accommodate PCIe Gen 5 and CXL. It supports up to 30 GPUs versus GigaIO’s 32.