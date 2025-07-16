Quantum expands all-flash DXi line with higher-capacity backup boxes

Quantum has added two more DXi all-flash deduplicating backup storage products to its range, doubling and quadrupling the previous all-flash maximum capacity.

The DXi product line is built to store backups from a dozen-plus backup suppliers, including Commvault, Cohesity-Veritas, Dell, HPE-Zerto, HYCU, IBM, and Veeam. Backups are deduplicated with a claimed ratio of up to 70:1. There is a software-only virtual V5000 offering, along with the pre-existing T10-60 and T10-120 products, where the number indicates the maximum usable capacity in terabytes. The top-end DXi9200 model has a 1.1 PB to 2.2 PB usable capacity range using a mix of disk drives, for data, and SSDs for metadata. Now Quantum has added T10-240 and T10-480 models, which use 30.72 TB and 61.44 TB SSDs, respectively, to achieve their higher capacities.

Sanam Mittal, general manager of DXi, stated: “With the DXi T10-240 and T10-480, we’ve quadrupled the usable capacity of our T-Series offerings in the same 1U footprint while preserving affordability and flexibility through software-based capacity activation. This is a breakthrough in efficient, high-performance backup operations.”

When compared to disk drive-based deduping backup targets, all-flash products can deliver faster ingest and restore. The T10 products provide up to 113 TB/hour throughput. This compares to disk-based ExaGrid’s maximum 20.2 TB/hour with its EX189 product. Dell’s all-flash DD9910 PowerProtect model delivers up to 130 TB/hour, which is in the same ballpark as Quantum.

ExaGrid CEO Bill Andrews has said his firm can build an all-flash product when it’s needed. That time could be approaching.

Quantum positions the DXi appliances as part of a 3-2-1-1 backup strategy, meaning 3 copies of a customer’s data on 2 different media with 1 copy offsite and 1 immutable copy offline. DXi appliances can send data to Quantum’s DXi 9200 for petabyte-scale on-premises retention, ActiveScale object storage, or Scalar tape libraries for long-term and immutable retention, and to DXi instances in the public cloud, to help customers implement a 3-2-1-1 backup scheme.

Quantum DXI place in its 3-2-1-1- backup strategy scheme

Quantum provides software-based pay-as-you-grow licensing. Customers can activate the capacity they need and then expand in increments of 15 TB or 30 TB over time.

The DXi T10-240 and T10-480 appliances are available now. Check out a DXi datasheet here.