Open Flash Platform group proposes SSD-free flash storage for AI era

An Open Flash Platform (OFP) group is aiming to rewrite flash storage standards for AI by getting rid of all-flash arrays and their controllers, replacing them with shelves of directly-accessed OFP flash cartridges using pNFS and DPUs to provide parallel data access

OFP is a six-member group comprising Hammerspace, the Linux community, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), ScaleFlux, SK hynix, and Xsight Labs. At its launch this week, it claimed: ”the convergence of data creation associated with emerging AI applications coupled with limitations around power availability, hot datacenters, and datacenter space constraints means we need to take a blank-slate approach to building AI data infrastructure.”

Hoshik Kim, SVP, Head of Memory Systems Research at SK hynix, said in a statement: “Flash will be the next driving force for the AI era. To unleash its full potential, storage systems must evolve. We believe that open and standards-based architectures like OFP can maximize the full potential of flash-based storage systems by significantly improving power efficiency and removing barriers to scale.”

The OFP group claims it unlocks “flash as the capacity tier by disintermediating storage servers and proprietary software stacks. OFP leverages open standards and open source – specifically parallel NFS and standard Linux – to place flash directly on the storage network.”

OFP diagram showing existing storage server design with 4 network hops (left) and OFP cartridge scheme with just 2 hops

Current systems, OFP said, are “inherently tied to a storage server model that demands excessive resources to drive performance and capability. Designs from all current all-flash vendors are not optimized to facilitate the best in flash density, and tie solutions to the operating life of a processor (typically five years) vs the operating life of flash (typically eight years).”

One might argue instead that Pure Storage and other all-flash-array (AFA) suppliers have licensing and support subscription schemes that provide automatic and non-disruptive controller upgrades. They can also support flash shelf upgrades. Pure also offers greater flash density than many SSD vendors. VAST Data already supports its software running on Nvidia BlueField-3 DPUs. Most all-flash array vendors support RDMA access to their drives with GPUDirect support.

The OFP scheme features:

Flash drives focused on QLC, but not exclusively, with flexibly sourced NAND purchasable from various fabs, “avoiding single-vendor lock-in.” [We think that NAND purchasing is flexible currently and a Kioxia SSD can be switched to a Solidigm SSD or to a Samsung SSD quite easily. Also, SSD suppliers like Kingston and Phison can use NAND chips from various vendors.]

OFP cartridge containing all of the essential hardware – NAND, DPU – to store and serve data in a form factor that is optimized for low power consumption and flash density.

IPUs/DPUs to provide cartridge processing power at a lower cost and lower power requirement than x86 processors.

OFP tray to hold a number of OFP cartridges and supplying power distribution and mounting for various datacenter rack designs.

Standard Linux running stock NFS to supply data services from each cartridge.

The OFP conceded: “Our goals are not modest and there is a lot of work in store, but by leveraging open designs and industry standard components as a community, this initiative will result in enormous improvements in data storage efficiency.”

The group claims its scheme can provide 1 EB of flash storage per rack, an over 10x density increase, 60 percent longer flash operating life, a 90 percent decrease in electrical power, and 50 percent lower total cost of ownership compared to the standard storage array way of doing things. How the OFP will deliver these benefits is not yet answered.

Comment

As a standards group aiming to disintermediate storage servers and proprietary software stacks, it seems lightweight. Unless there is more to this than it seems at first sight, the OFP could be consigned to marketing initiative status rather than to a serious all-flash storage standards effort.

Two members appear to have limited influence on standards development around all-flash storage. Most storage array vendors use Linux so there’s nothing revolutionary stemming from the Linux Foundation’s membership. The Los Alamos National Labs involvement seems nominal. Gary Grider, director of HPC at LANL, said: “Agility is everything for AI – and only open, standards-based storage keeps you free to adapt fast, control costs, and lower power use.”

Well, yes, but the AFA suppliers do use standards-based storage – NVMe, NFS, S3, PCIe, standard drive formats, etc. LANL is like a trophy HPC site adding a dash of high-end user glamour to the OFP but not a lot of substance.

Looking at the four core members – Hammerspace, ScaleFlux, SK hynix and Xsight Labs – we can consider who is not involved:

Every NAND and SSD supplier apart from SK hynix

Every IPU/DPU supplier apart from Xsight Labs

Every software-defined storage supplier supporting flash storage

Every storage data management/orchestration supplier apart from Hammerspace

Let’s follow the money. Who will profit if OFP takes off? Hammerspace may sell more of its GDE software. SK hynix may sell more NAND chips and could make OFP cartridges. Computational storage supplier ScaleFlux could make and sell OFP cartridges. Xsight may sell more E1 datacenter switches. Los Alamos might be able to buy cheaper kit. Linux could become more popular. It’s not difficult to see how vendors involved may benefit from broader adoption.

We have asked Hammerspace, ScaleFlux, SK hynix, and Xsight Labs the following questions about this OFP initiative:

How is the OFP funded?

How is the OFP governed?

What classes of OFP membership exist?

Who defines the OFP cartridge specification in terms of physical form factor, software interface, network interface, DPU form factor and interface, power interface, and amount?

Does an OFP cartridge specification exist?

Who defines the OFP tray specification?

Does an OFP tray specification exist?

Which datacenter rack designs does the OFP tray specification support?

Which suppliers build OFP trays?

We also asked how the OFP relates to Meta’s specification-rich Open Compute Project (OCP). OFP could be a solid and effective standards body, like OCP, but it is very early days with only four product-delivering members and a website with a single blog post delivering an assault on network-attached all-flash storage. Let’s see how it develops. It’s seeking members and you can join at the bottom of this webpage.

Bootnote

Seagate and others have floated the idea of Ethernet-accessed drives before as a way of simplifying storage arrays. Hammerspace CEO and founder David Flynn proposed an NFS SSD idea in 2023. The OFP cartridge is, in essence, an NFS-accessed SSD.