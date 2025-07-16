Index Engines patents continuous AI training against active cyber threats

Index Engines has a newly patented process for continuous training of AI/ML models on real-world attack patterns.

The company supplies a CyberSense product that uses AI and machine learning analysis to check changes in unstructured data content over time in order to detect suspicious behavior and ransomware-related corruption. Storage suppliers using CyberSense include Hitachi Vantara, Dell, IBM, and Infinidat. The Index Engines CyberSense Research Lab developed software to automate the ingestion and behavioral analysis of ransomware variants in a controlled clean-room environment, and so train its AI and ML models on real-world attack patterns. This is intended to boost accuracy and cuts down on false positives.

Geoff Barrall

Geoff Barrall, chief product officer at Index Engines, stated: “Cyber resilience requires more than reactive tools – it demands AI that’s been rigorously trained, tested, and proven in real-world conditions. Our patented automated facility downloads, detonates, and monitors real ransomware to continuously train and refine our models – something no simulation can replicate.”

Index Engines CMO Jim McGann added: “To truly defend against ransomware, you have to think like the adversary. That means studying how these threats behave – not just guessing what they might do. At Index Engines, we’ve patented a process that does exactly that.”

Its augmented training is claimed to result in “faster corruption detection to maintain currency with the threat landscape, smarter recovery decisions, and stronger data integrity.”

US patent 12248574 refers to “AI identification of computer resources subjected to ransomware attack.” It states: “A method provides a set of computer data statistical profiles derived from a corresponding set of samples of computer data to a ransomware detection system and obtains a prediction of the likelihood of a ransomware attack in the set of samples of computer data.” You can check out its text and diagrams by searching for 12248574 on the US Patent Public Search 2.2.0 website.

Diagram in #12248574 patent showing the data sources used for developing training data, the categories of data obtained during the acquisition process, and the resulting training data generated after acquisition

We’re told that Index Engines’ new approach to CyberSense model training has been validated 99.99 percent effective in detecting ransomware-induced corruption by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). Its testing involved 125,000 collected data samples, some 94,100 infected with ransomware. The Index Engines CyberSense product detected 94,097 with three false negatives. The ESG report can be downloaded from an Index Engines webpage.