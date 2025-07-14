Quantum sheds senior staff as financial woes mount

Beleaguered storage vendor Quantum, which replaced CEO and chairman Jamie Lerner in June and CRO Henk Jan Spanjaard earlier this month, has made “a very large reduction” in staff, according to a person close to the company.

This person, who requested anonymity discussing internal matters, say the headcount changes “went well beyond the CEO and Henk Jan Spanjaard.” We are told it included high-level marketing people. The company’s financial year 2024 annual report says it had “approximately 770 employees globally as of March 31, 2024, including 390 in North America, 200 in APAC, and 180 in EMEA.” New CRO Tony Craythorne told us: “We are in a quiet period so we can’t comment now, but we will share more information on our upcoming earnings call.”

Quantum’s current leadership web page shows no chief operations officer, no chief marketing officer, and no senior hardware or software engineering leadership. Ross Fuji is listed on LinkedIn as Quantum’s chief development officer, having taken the role in January, and he was still in that role in April, according to the WayBack Machine website. Natasha Beckley was noted as the chief marketing officer on the WayBack web archive then too. It appears both have left the company. One source confirms Beckley’s departure.

The WayBack Machine says Brian Cabrera was Quantum’s chief administrative officer back in April and still is, according to LinkedIn. Not so, says Quantum’s current leadership web page, where no such role exists.

Willem Dirven was chief customer officer in January 2025 and still is, according to LinkedIn, but Quantum’s leadership web page says Robert Buergisser is chief customer officer and SVP global services now. His LinkedIn profile says he took on the role this month after 7.5 years in real estate and property management in the Denver area, where Quantum is located. Before that, he was at storage networking supplier Brocade for 11 years as a senior global services director, leaving in 2018. Broadcom bought Brocade in December 2017.

Quantum has delayed reporting its Q4 FY 2025 and full FY 2025 results due to accounting problems. The company has a large debt burden and is in the throes of recapitalizing itself after years of loss-making quarters.