Quantum and Chief Revenue Officer to part ways

Henk Jan Spanjaard, Quantum Corp’s Chief Revenue Officer, will be the latest exec to leave the company, according to an SEC filing by the beleaguered business. The 8-K, filed yesterday, states: “On July 1, 2025, Quantum Corporation (the “Company”) notified Henk Jan Spanjaard, the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer, of its intent to enter into negotiations to terminate his employment from the Company.

Henk Jan Spanjaard

Quantum’s board accepted the resignation of Jamie Lerner, chairman, president and CEO, in June. This followed board changes when some of Quantum’s debt was bought with the debt-buying company’s co-founder and managing partner, John Fichthorn, rejoining Quantum’s board in April. There were other board changes as well. CFO Ken Gianella resigned that month, becoming CFO at Ouster.

Part-time board director Hugues Meyrath was appointed CEO, replacing Lerner, and the company said it was continuing efforts to get re-capitalized. Earlier this month it notified the SEC it couldn’t file its fourth quarter and full fiscal 2025 year results due to accounting issues with a standalone selling price component.

Spanjaard joined Quantum as VP EMEA from a similar position at composable infrastructure startup DriveScale in July 2020, becoming CRO in October 2023. That year Quantum sales increased compared to the 2019 to 2022 period but subsequently took a dive.

Tony Craythorne

There were signs of recovery in Q3 fy 2025 but then …. Quantum issued preliminary numbers for its fiscal fourth quarter, projecting revenue between $65 million and $67 million, 7.7 percent down on the year-ago $71.5 million at the mid-point.

There is an anticipated gross margin of approximately 44 percent. The final numbers for the quarter and full year depend on an ongoing independent audit.

The already-appointed replacement CRO will be Tony Craythorne, an ex-CRO at Index Engines and Zadara with a contract CRO role for the past 1¼ years. Quantum says he is leading global sales and marketing to drive the company’s revenue growth and market expansion.