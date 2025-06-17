VAST Data goes to Voltage Park

Voltage Park is using VAST Data storage and AI OS software for its AI-focused GPU cloud.

AI OS, launched in May, provides services for distributed agentic computing and AI agents using VAST’s AI-focused storage and software stack. This delivers unified file, object, and block storage for AI workloads in a single, globally accessible namespace. Voltage Park offers access to a large AI cloud, comprising approximately 24,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs (80 GB H100 SXM5, interconnected with Quantum-2 InfiniBand for low latency) in Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers. It has six Tier 3+ US datacenters located in Washington, Texas, Virginia, and Utah, and VAST says it’s deployed “across the majority” of them.

Saurabh Giri

Saurabh Giri, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Voltage Park, stated: “The VAST AI OS delivers the throughput and low-latency data services we need to keep pace with the explosive demands of training and inference at scale, while giving us the control and visibility to meet strict multi-tenant security and compliance requirements.”

VAST says it enables Voltage Park to support GPU brokers and AI-as-a-Service providers with per-tenant quotas, data isolation, encryption, and compliance controls. Customers can grow from a single GPU node to thousands (e.g. from 64 to over 2,000 GPUs) in months without data migration, re-architecture, or operational bottlenecks. It says “Voltage Park customers see higher throughput and lower latency for training and inference workloads compared to hyperscaler alternatives.”

VAST asserts that AI cloud providers are “building dedicated AI infrastructure that delivers the flexibility, control, and performance that model builders need.” Voltage Park is the first one of these that we know about. VAST supplies its storage and DASE software to several other GPU server cloud farm operations, such as CoreWeave, X’s Colossus, FluidStack, and Lambda. We expect it will be hoping that they adopt its AI OS as well.

AI-focused data lake and analytics supplier Databricks has just announced it’s building an all-in-one type AI infrastructure, Lakebase, combining analytics on operational data within the Databricks environment for AI apps and agents.

Voltage Park was founded in 2023 as a nonprofit AI cloud computing organization. It received a $500 million grant from the Navigation Fund, backed by cryptocurrency billionaire Jed McCaleb, who founded Mt Gox, to buy its GPUs. The company operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Navigation Fund and raised $500 million in an October 2023 funding round.

It acquired GPU cloud marketplace supplier TensorDock in March. At that time, Voltage Park CEO Ozan Kaya said: “We knew that TensorDock would be the right next step for our long-term goals of empowering AI companies and developers with access to high-performance accelerators for AI model development and deployment. In a short time, we are becoming the leading cloud infrastructure alternative to traditional hyperscalers.”

Voltage Park says it has more than 100 customers – not bad for a company barely two years old.

Bootnote

Curiously, McCaleb founded a company called Vast. This has nothing to do with VAST Data, being an aerospace business building space habitats.