Pure, Ocient and Solidigm push back against Seagate-quoted SSD paper

Seagate, Pure Storage, Solidigm and Ocient have strongly diverging views about the carbon footprint of SSDs and hard disk drives (HDDs), with Seagate saying HDDs are greener in an emitted carbon sense, while the others say HDDs are carbon-intensive and claim SSDs are greener.

Disk supplier Seagate claims in its own report, “Decarbonizing Data,” that, although SSDs use less electricity when active or idle than hard disk drives (HDDs), they are actually worse for the environment in emitted carbon terms because their production generates so much carbon as to outweigh their active life running cost advantage. Seagate based its calculations on a per-drive analysis and cited a 2023 paper submitted by University of Wisconsin-Madison and University of British Columbia to the journal Energy Informatics Review titled: “The Dirty Secret of SSDs: Embodied Carbon.

Seagate illustrated its report with a table showing the embodied carbon (Scope 3 emissions) for an SSD, an HDD and an LTO-9 tape drive and 1 cartridge:

These numbers reflect Seagate’s analysis based on the following products:

• Generic datacenter SSD: 30.72TB

• Hard drive: Seagate 30TB Mozaic 3+

• Linear tape-open (LTO) 9 tape drive + 1 media: LTO Ultrium

According to Seagate, its report’s footnotes cite:



A McKinsey report on datacenters and AI

The Dirty Secret of SSDs: Embodied Carbon, HotCarbon Workshop on Sustainable Computer Systems, University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of British Columbia, 2022.

An embodied carbon prediction for Seagate 30TB Mozaic Hard Drive per TB for five-year life cycle

Seagate’s analysis of IBM’s breakdown of the CO2 and other positive sustainability impacts of IBM physical tape and power consumption and cooling requirements; predictions for 1 LTO 9 drive + 1 LTO 9 Media using total embodied carbon with 5 Years life cycle for all technologies, LTO 9: 37 Watt operating and 18-watt idle power.

Since there is no publicly accessible life cycle assessment (LCA) data for any datacenter SSD product, Seagate says it calculated the embodied carbon of the 30.72 TB SSD using the available public data from the research “The Dirty Secret of SSDs: Embodied Carbon.”



Seagate’s report claimed: “Our goal to provide accurate figures for datacenters to make informed decisions; however, the NAND industry does not publish LCA data nor undergo third-party audits as Seagate does for hard drives.”



Why is the embodied carbon for the SSD so high, at 4,915 kg of CO2? The Dirty Secret of SSDs report states: “On a global scale, a notable portion of semiconductor manufacturing relies on electricity derived from coal and natural gas sources. A striking example of this is the manufacturing process for a single gigabyte of Flash memory, which emits approximately 0.16 kg of CO2 – a considerable fraction of the total carbon emissions attributed to the system.”

Multiply that 0.16 per GB by the 30.72TB capacity of the SSD Seagate refers to in its report and we get 4,915.2 kg of CO2, the number in Seagate’s table.

The authors write: “On average, SSDs significantly contribute to embodied carbon costs. They have about 8X higher embodied cost than Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) with an identical capacity.”



That’s not reflected in the Seagate table above where the differential is a much greater – 165.5X.

The authors looked at 94 SSDs and found the amount of embodied carbon (CO2e) rose as the drive’s capacity increased: “On average, the CO2e exhibits a linear growth trajectory in proportion to expanding SSD capacity.” They introduce “the concept of the Storage Embodied Factor (SEF). … SEF is a ratio of CO2e and the capacity of the storage medium. Our evaluations yield an average SEF value of 0.16 kg CO2e per gigabyte (GB) for SSDs.” Some SSDs could be better and some worse as the authors calculate an average SEF value.

The SEF for HDDs is “less than” 0.02 kg CO2e per GB, according to the table.

They point out: “A noteworthy distinction emerges between SSDs and HDDs, with SSDs demonstrating remarkable energy efficiency due to their lack of moving parts.” Remember this point.

Pure Storage

All-flash array vendor Pure Storage published its view on the SSD vs HDD carbon emissions topic in a blog: “How Do the Embodied Carbon Dioxide Equivalents of Flash Compare to HDDs? [Part 1].” It took issue with the claimed 8X SEF superiority of HDDs over SSDs, saying: “When using more recent data to compare the embodied CO2e of HDDs to SSDs, the results show that the manufacturing emissions associated with SSDs are less than 2x that of HDDs, instead of 8x as found in previous studies.”

Blogger Don Kirouac writes: “Using publicly released data from SSD drive vendors for enterprise drives manufactured in 2021, I compared an 20 TB Seagate EXOS X20 HDD with an embodied carbon intensity of approximately 1.3 kg CO2e per TB to a 15TB Seagate Nytro 3332 SSD.” He claims that for the SSD “approximately 2.48 kg CO2e per TB is embodied CO2e. Instead of an 8x difference, the Nytro 3332 15 TB SSD had only 2x the embodied carbon of the comparable HDD.” Kirouac used the same methods as Seagate in his calculations, and Seagate’s own Nytro SSD to refute Seagate’s claims about HDD CO2e superiority. But he did not use an SSD and an HDD of equal capacity.

He notes that SSD capacities are increasing faster than disk drive capacities, with 61.44 TB SSDs available, 122 TB announced and, as we know, 256 TB models coming, compared to 30 TB and 40 TB HDDs: “As device density increases, the CO2e/TB of SSDs is expected to decrease faster than that of HDDs. … the data suggests that the SSD GHG (greenhouse gas) embodied emissions per TB will soon achieve parity with HDDs.”

Kirouac concludes: “In a device-to-device comparison, there is no disputing HDDs enjoy a slim but ever-narrowing advantage over SSDs in embodied emissions.” He asks: “how does the stagnation in HDD throughput and IOPS impact the use of larger capacity HDD in enterprise data storage systems? We’ll look into that in Part 2 of this blog.” Part 2 has yet to be published. But Ocient and Solidigm have looked at the topic independently.

Ocient and Solidigm

Since Pure published its Part 1 blog, Ocient and Solidigm have published their own Dirty Secret of SSD take-down document: ”Meeting the Challenges of Modern Big Data: Why SSDs ultimately produce less carbon than HDDs across their lifetime.”

Ocient writes: “We challenge some main fallacies that undermine the accuracy of this paper’s provocative title and conclusions when applied to enterprise storage usages. While the Dirty Secrets paper focuses much of its comparisons on consumer storage device use, this paper discusses the value of NVMe storage for enterprise applications like analytics and AI.”

It says: “The authors rely on data from Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) of devices like desktops, laptops, and Chromebooks, which are typical of consumer-level products. By focussing on a single, one-to-one drive comparison, rather than enterprise solutions in which SSDs are one-to-many, the paper doesn’t accurately capture the trade-offs and benefits of SSDs in large-scale, high-performance applications like big data analytics and AI.”

The Ocient author says a typical 15,000 RPM hard drive with a seek-time of 2.6ms and latency of 2.0ms gives an IOPS number of 217 and a sustained read throughput of 255 MB/s. For comparison, a modern PCIe 4 NVMe SSD such as the Solidigm D5-P5430, has much shorter read latency and can achieve as much as 935,000 IOPS and 7,000 MBps.

Thus, considering that an NVMe SSD vastly outperforms HDDs in IOPS terms, “When setting up a high-performance database system, it’s reasonable to assume that 100 HDDs would compare to a single NVMe SSD from a performance perspective.”

So: “Using this comparison, the carbon footprint would be drastically different. The embodied carbon (CAPEX) of 100 HDDs at 20 kg CO2e per drive results in a footprint of 2,000 kg CO2e, while a single NVMe SSD, even adjusted for capacity, would result in an estimated 900 kg CO2e.”

This leads to the next point: “Based on the Dirty Secrets paper’s estimates, a system running on 100 HDDs would produce approximately 7,960 kg of CO2e over five years. In contrast, an enterprise-grade NVMe SSD would produce only 24.6 kg CO2e over the same period.”

“Using HDDs for enterprise databases generates ten times more CO2e while delivering significantly lower performance. SSDs are the clear winner for sustainability and operational efficiency for big data and AI applications.”

Footnote

1. In a previous blog Pure said that, for a 1 exabyte deployment over ten years with a five-year life cycle for the HDDs and a ten-year life cycle for DirectFlash Modules, the HDD system emits 107,984 metric tons of carbon whereas a Pure-based system emits 14,779 tons.