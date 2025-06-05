Green storage for the datacenter

A sustainable path to capex and opex savings



It seems like the entire world is relying on AI to improve its future efficiency, but how does that impact the planet from a sustainability perspective?

Goldman Sachs Research estimates that the global demand for electricity from datacenters will increase by 50 percent between 2023 and 2027, driven partly by increased production of AI-enabled applications and workloads, use of the large language models (LLMs), and massive compute clusters required to power them.

That’s more than likely to put a huge amount of pressure on corporate sustainability initiatives with green IT and carbon reduction at their core. The foundational imperative for the datacenter is to store, transfer, and process more data using less power, or at least using no more power than was used to do the same thing with smaller data volumes previously.

It’s no easy task and is likely to be a long journey over many years. Infinidat believes an excellent place to start are the storage systems which securely host all that information. You can watch this video to hear Infinidat CMO Eric Herzog discuss with The Register’s Tim Philips how the company plans to cure storage sustainability headaches for service providers and large enterprises.

It’s not just about meeting boardroom sustainability expectations and expounding green credentials though. Datacenter operators still need to balance the books. That means making sure that green IT comes with the dual advantage of helping to reduce the cost of power, cooling, recycling, and all the other resources and processes that data hosting facilities need to keep the lights on, while simultaneously minimizing downtime for customers and stakeholders. In short, you need to be environmentally friendly and economically friendly with the right storage infrastructure.

Infinidat reckons it has the answer to this too. You can find out more about how it calculates a five year return on investment (ROI) of up to 162 percent and overall opex reduction of up to 48 percent by downloading the IDC white paper here.

Sponsored by Infinidat.