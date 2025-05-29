Storage news round-up – May 29

Alluxio, supplier of open source virtual distributed file systems, announced Alluxio Enterprise AI 3.6. This delivers capabilities for model distribution, model training checkpoint writing optimization, and enhanced multi-tenancy support. It can, we’re told, accelerate AI model deployment cycles, reduce training time, and ensure data access across cloud environments. The new release uses Alluxio Distributed Cache to accelerate model distribution workloads; by placing the cache in each region, model files need only be copied from the Model Repository to the Alluxio Distributed Cache once per region rather than once per server. V 3.6 debuts the new ASYNC write mode, delivering up to 9GB/s write throughput in 100 Gbps network environments. There is a web-based Management Console designed to enhance observability and simplify administration. It has multi-tenancy support, multi-availability zone failover support and virtual path support in FUSE.

AWS announced GA Aurora DSQL, a serverless, distributed SQL database enabling customers to create databases with the high availability, multi-Region strong consistency, and PostgreSQL compatibility. Until now, customers building globally distributed applications faced difficult trade-offs when selecting a database: Existing systems offered either low latency without strong consistency, or strong consistency with high latency, but never both low latency and strong consistency in a highly available SQL database. With Aurora DSQL, AWS claims customers no longer need to make these trade-offs. It’s now GA in eight AWS Regions, with availability in additional regions coming soon.

Fervent AI-adoptee Box announced revenue of $276 million, up 4 percent Y/Y for its Q1 fy2026 quarter with $3.5 million net income. Billings came in at $242.3 million, up 27 percent. Next quarter’s revenue is expected to be $290 million to $291 million, up 8 percent Y/Y. Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box, claimed: “We are at a pivotal moment in history where AI is revolutionizing work and business. In this AI-first era, organizations are embracing this shift to stay competitive… Earlier this month, we unveiled our largest set of AI innovation yet, including new AI Agents that integrate with the leading models and software platforms to accelerate decision-making, automate workflows, and boost productivity.”

Cloudera announced an extension of its Data Visualization capability to on-premises environments. Features include:

Out-of-the-Box Imaging: Drag-and drop functions which facilitate graph and chart creation for use cases ranging from customer loyalty shifts to trading trends.

Built-in AI: Unlock visual and structured reports with natural language querying thanks to AI Visual.

Predictive Application Builder: Create applications pre-built with machine learning models served by Cloudera AI, as well as Amazon Bedrock, OpenAI and Microsoft Azure OpenAI.

Enterprise Security: use enterprise data from anywhere without moving, copying or creating security gaps as part of the Cloudera Shared Data Experience (SDX).

Robust Governance: Gain complete control over data used for picturing with advanced governance features.

DataOps.live announced the launch of the Dynamic Suite, which includes two new Snowflake Native Apps designed to solve data engineering challenges faced by many Snowflake customers: continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) of Snowflake Objects, and the operationalization of dbt projects. The Dynamic Suite of Snowflake Native Apps are available on the Snowflake Marketplace. They are the first two deliverables of the Dynamic Suite family, with additional ones to follow.

HighPoint Technologies is introducing a portable, near-petabyte NVMe table-top, storage product with 8 x Solidigm D5-P5336 122TB SSDs in a RocketStor 6542AW NVMe RAID Enclosure to deliver 976TB storage capacity in a compact box. Highpoint says it’s designed to provide scalable, server-grade NVMe storage for a variety of data-intensive applications, including AI, media production, big data analytics, enterprise data backup, and HPC.

RocketStor 6542AW

MariaDB is acquiring Codership and its flagship product Galera Cluster, an open-source, high-availability database. This marks the next chapter in a long-standing relationship between MariaDB and Codership as, for over a decade, Codership’s technology has been integrated into MariaDB’s core platform. As such, this deal is expected to come with no disruption to service. MariaDB says customers previously paying for this premium database functionality will now receive it as part of their existing subscription – at no additional charge.

At Taiwan’s Computex Phison showed new hardware:

Pascari X200Z Enterprise SSD: engineered for endurance (up to 60 DWPD) and SCM-like responsiveness, the new X200Z is designed to provide enterprise-grade performance for AI, analytics, and database workloads. It’s Phison’s most advanced Gen5 SSD for write-intensive environments to date.

aiDAPTIVGPT: a plug-and-play inference services suite for on-premises LLMs. It offers conversational AI, code generation, voice services, and more. It fills a critical market gap for SMBs, universities, and government agencies seekinglocalized AI performance without public cloud dependencies.

E28 SSD Controller: the E28 is Phison’s flagship PCIe Gen5 SSD controller, now with integrated AI compute acceleration for faster model updates and unmatched Gen5 performance.

Researchers from Pinecone, University of Glasgow and University of Pisa recently published “Efficient Constant-Space Multi-Vector Retrieval,” introducing “ConstBERT” – an approach that reduces the storage requirements of multi-vector retrieval by ~50% through fixed-size document representations. We’re told that ConstBERT reduces memory and compute cost while retaining strong retrieval quality. For most practical applications, especially those involving large-scale candidate reranking, it offers no meaningful compromise in quality but substantial gains in efficiency. As AI applications increasingly rely on effective retrieval for accuracy (particularly RAG systems), this approach offers a promising direction for deploying efficient retrieval at scale.

The paper’s abstract says: “Multi-vector retrieval methods, exemplified by the ColBERT architecture, have shown substantial promise for retrieval by providing strong trade-offs in terms of retrieval latency and effectiveness. However, they come at a high cost in terms of storage since a (potentially compressed) vector needs to be stored for every token in the input collection. To overcome this issue, we propose encoding documents to a fixed number of vectors, which are no longer necessarily tied to the input tokens. Beyond reducing the storage costs, our approach has the advantage that document representations become a fixed size on disk, allowing for better OS paging management. Through experiments using the MSMARCO passage corpus and BEIR with the ColBERT-v2 architecture, a representative multi-vector ranking model architecture, we find that passages can be effectively encoded into a fixed number of vectors while retaining most of the original effectiveness.”

Pure Storage is partnering SK hynix “to deliver state-of-the-art QLC flash storage products that meet the high-capacity, energy efficient requirements for data-intensive hyperscaler environments.” SK hynix recently announced a 60TB-class PS1012 SSD and says it will develop 122TB and 244TB follow-on drives to meet AI storage demand. The 60 TB and 122TB drives uses SK hynix’ 238-layer 3D NAND while the 256TB one will use newer 321-layer 3D NAND.

Pure says it can deliver future DirectFlash Module products with SK hynix’s QLC NAND flash memory that will be purpose-built for demanding hyperscaler environments. Pure also has agreements with Micron and Kioxia for NAND chips.

Pure Storage blogs about its latest support for Nvidia, saying the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design has been implemented with FlashBlade//EXA and Portworx. It says “By leveraging accelerated compute through NVIDIA Blackwell, NVIDIA networking, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) software, including NVIDIA NeMo Retriever microservices and the AI-Q NVIDIA Blueprint, and the metadata-optimized architecture of Pure Storage, organizations reduce time to insight from days to seconds while maintaining very high inference accuracy in production environments.”

Quantum announced a major refresh of its Professional Services portfolio, including:

Subscription-Based Value Packages – Combining Quantum’s training, updates, guidance, and more at up to 40 percent savings.

Deployment Services – Installation and configuration support from certified Quantum experts

On-Demand Services – Commitment-free support that includes health checks, workflow integration, system migration (including non-Quantum environments) to optimize hybrid and cloud storage setups.

Rubrik and Rackspace Technology have launched Rackspace Cyber Recovery Service, a new fully-managed service aimed at improving cyber resilience for businesses operating in the public cloud. By integrating Rubrik’s data protection and recovery technologies with Rackspace’s DevOps expertise, the service is intended to help organizations recover from ransomware attacks.

Accelerated and automated recovery: Enables restoration of cloud workloads using orchestrated, codified workflows and DevOps best practices.

Enhanced cyber resilience: Combines immutable backups, zero-trust architecture, and AI-driven threat detection to ensure data recovery.

Fully Managed end-to-end support: Offers professional services, continuous optimisation, and guidance for policy management, compliance, and infrastructure recovery.

Singularity Hub published an article about molecular plastic storage as an alternative to DNA storage. It said: “a team from the University of Texas at Austin took a page from the DNA storage playbook. The researchers developed synthetic molecules that act as ‘letters’ to store data inside custom molecules. Compared to DNA sequences, these molecular letters are read using their unique electrical signals with minimal additional hardware. This means they can be seamlessly integrated into existing electronic circuits in our computers.” Read the piece here.

Symply announced LTO-10 products with up to 30TB uncompressed and 75TB compressed per cartridge and a native performance of up to 400MB/Sec. CEO Keith Warburton said: “LTO-10 is a sea change in technology with a completely new design, including new head technology, and new media substrate.” The three new products are:

SymplyPRO Ethernet – Desktop and Rackmount standalone LTO drives with 10Gb Ethernet connectivity.

– Desktop and Rackmount standalone LTO drives with 10Gb Ethernet connectivity. SymplyPRO Thunderbolt – Desktop and Rackmount standalone LTO drives with Thunderbolt & SAS connectivity.

– Desktop and Rackmount standalone LTO drives with Thunderbolt & SAS connectivity. SymplyPRO XTL 40 and 80 – Mid-range and Enterprise modular tape libraries featuring SAS, Fibre Channel, Ethernet, and Thunderbolt interfaces.

The products will begin shipping in mid-June 2025 and are compatible with media and entertainment backup and archive software applications such as Archiware, Hedge and YoYotta. Initially available in standalone desktop and rackmount formats with Ethernet, SAS, and Thunderbolt interfaces. The SymplyPRO XTL 40 and 80 slot modular libraries will follow later in Q4 2025, featuring interoperability with enterprise backup and archive applications.

Simply desktop and rack mount LTO-10 tape libraries.

Pricing: SymplyPRO XTL 80 Library from $26,995, SymplyPRO SAS LTO-10 from $11,995, SymplyPRO Ethernet LTO-10 from $15,995, SymplyPRO Thunderbolt LTO-10 from $12,995 and SymplyPRO XTL 40 Library from $19,995 .

Synology’s PAS7700 is an active-active NVMe all-flash storage product. Combining active-active dual-controllers with 48 NVMe SSD bays in a 4U chassis, PAS7700 scales to 1.65 PB of raw capacity with the addition of 7 expansion units. Synology says it uses an all NVMe array to deliver millisecond-grade low latency and up to 2 million IOPS and 30GB/s sequential throughput, and supports a range of file and block protocols including SMB, NFSv3/4 (including RDMA versions), iSCSI, Fibre Channel, NVMe-oF TCP, NVMe-FC, and NVMe-RoCE. It features redundant memory that is upgradable to 2,048 GB across both controllers (1,024 GB per node) and support for high-speed 100GbE networking. It offers immutable snapshots, advanced replication and offsite tiering.

Synology PAS7700.

Yugabyte is supporting DocumentDB, Microsoft’s document database-compatible Postgres extension. By bringing NoSQL workloads on PostgreSQL, Yugabyte claims it is both reducing database sprawl and providing developers with more flexibility to replace MongoDB workloads with YugabyteDB – this means they can avoid vendor lock-in issues and take advantage of advanced vector search capabilities needed to build next-generation AI applications.