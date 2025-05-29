MinIO adds support for AWS’s fastest S3 API

MinIO is supporting AWS’s fastest S3 storage tier to offer object data access for AI and data-intensive analytics workloads.

S3 Express One Zone has a 10x lower latency to first byte compared to the standard S3 offering. It comes at a price, costing nearly five times more at $0.11/GB/month than S3 Standard’s $0.023 for the first 50 TB/month. MinIO says this fastest AWS S3 service doesn’t come with data protection and replication capabilities and says customers need to “save a durable copy of their data in S3 standard and copy data that requires high speed access into S3 Express One Zone.”

MinIO is announcing AIStor support for the S3 Express API and “coupling its dramatic performance advantages with full active/passive, disaster recovery (DR), and batch replication support, all at no extra cost.”

AIStor is the MinIO object storage offering that supports Nvidia’s RDMA-based GPUDirect for object storage, BlueField-3 DPUs and NIM Microservices and agent MCP connectivity.

Garima Kapoor

Garima Kapoor, MinIO co-founder and co-CEO, said in a statement: “With the AIStor S3 Express API, pricing remains the same so enterprises can now put all of their analytical and AI data, not just a subset, in ‘express mode.’ This is drawing tremendous excitement from customers.”

There are no request charges for GETs, PUTs and LISTs with MinIO’s S3 Express API support, and according to the vendor, it features:

Accelerated PUT and LIST operations with up to 20 percent faster PUT operations, lowering CPU utilization, and up to 447 percent faster time-to-first-byte (TTFB) LIST operations relative to AIStor general purpose S3 API. It says this means faster training, faster analytics, and better infrastructure utilization.

New atomic, exclusive append operations enabling direct and safe object modification, eliminating multi-step update workflows. For example, media-broadcasting applications which add new video segments to video files can do so as they are transcoded and immediately streamed to viewers.

Full active/passive, disaster recovery (DR), and batch replication support with synchronous replication meaning no data loss in the event of an outage, and asynchronous replication enabling data protection across the globe.

Streamlined and simplified API behavior to improve the developer experience, application resiliency, predictability and security.

There is more background info’ in a MinIO blog.