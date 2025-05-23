Druva expands Azure coverage with SQL and Blob support

SaaS data protector Druva has expanded its coverage portfolio to include Azure SQL and Blob data stores, saying it’s unifying protection across Microsoft workloads with a single SaaS platform.

Druva already has a tight relationship with AWS, under which it offers managed storage and security on the AWS platform. It announced a stronger partnership with Microsoft in March, with a strategic relationship focused on deeper technical integration with Azure cloud services. At the time, Druva said this will protect and secure cloud and on-premises workloads with Azure as a storage target. It protects Microsoft 365, Entra ID, and Azure VMs, and now it has announced coverage for two more Azure services.

Stephen Manley

Stephen Manley, CTO at Druva, stated: “The need for cloud-native data protection continues to grow, and Druva’s support for Azure SQL and Azure Blob storage delivers customers the simplicity, security, and scalability they need to stay resilient in today’s threat landscape. By unifying protection across Microsoft workloads within a single SaaS platform, Druva continues to lead by delivering simplified, enterprise-grade cyber resilience with zero egress fees, zero management, and zero headaches.”

From a restore point of view, the zero egress fees sounds good. To emphasize this, Druva says it “offers a unified cloud-native platform with cross-region and cross-cloud protection, without the added cost or complexity of egress fees.”

The agentless Azure SQL coverage includes SQL Database, SQL Managed Instance, and SQL Server on Azure VMs. The Blob protection features granular, blob-level recovery, policy-based automation, and built-in global deduplication. Druva says it delivers “secure, air-gapped backups that protect critical data against ransomware, accidental deletion, and insider threats.”

Druva is now listed on the Azure Marketplace and is expanding support for additional Azure regions in North America, EMEA, and APAC. Druva protection for SQL Server and Blob storage was listed in the marketplace at the time of writing, with Druva protection for Enterprise Workloads including Azure VMs, SQL, and Blob.

It is stepping into a field of other suppliers protecting Azure SQL and Blob, including Acronis, Cohesity, Commvault, Rubrik, and Veeam.

Support for Azure SQL is generally available today, as is Azure Blob.