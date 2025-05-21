Hitachi Vantara adds VSP 360 see everything storage control plane

VSP 360 is Hitachi Vantara’s new management control plane for its VSP One storage portfolio, delivered as a service and covering on-premises, public cloud and hybrid deployments.

VSP One (Virtual Storage Platform One) is a storage product portfolio including the on-premises VSP One SDS Block, VSP One Block appliance, VSP One File and – a low-cost all flash array and object storage – VSP One Object offerings, and VSP One SDS Cloud (cloud-native SVOS) for the AWS cloud. These products were managed through Hitachi V’s Ops Center, which was described in 2023 as the company’s primary brand for infrastructure data management on the VSP One platform. Now it has evolved into VSP 360 which provides control for VSP One hybrid cloud deployments, AIOps predictive insights, and simplified and compliance-ready data lifecycle governance.

Octavian Tanase

Hitachi Vantara’s Chief Product Officer, Octavian Tanase, enthused: “VSP 360 represents a bold step forward in unifying the way enterprises manage their data. It’s not just a new management tool—it’s a strategic approach to modern data infrastructure that gives IT teams complete command over their data, wherever it resides.”

The company positions VSP One as a unified, multi-protocol, multi-tier data plane with VSP 360 being its unified control plane. It provides a single interface to manage VSP One resources, configurations and policies across its several environments, simplifying administration. Routine tasks like provisioning, monitoring and upgrades can be streamlined and it provides information about actual data usage and storage performance.

The AIOps facilities enable automated telemetry data correlation, identification of the root cause of performance problems, and sustainability analytics.

An Ops Center Clear Sight facility provided cloud-based monitoring and management for VSP One products.This has become VSP 360 Clear Sight. Hitachi V says customers can use VSP 360 Clear Sight’s advanced analytics to optimize storage performance, capacity utilization and troubleshoot problems on-premise.

VSP 360 has built-in AI and automation and is available via SaaS, Private, or via mobile phone. Hitachi V says it supports integrated fleet management, intelligent protection and infrastructure as code (IaC) interoperability across multiple storage types. Plus AI, PII (Personal Identifying Information) discovery, cybersecurity, and IaaS use cases.

VSP 360 integrates data management tools across the VSP One enterprise storage products, using AIOps observability, to monitor performance indicators such as storage capacity utilization and overall system health. It’s claimed to streamline data services delivery.

Dell’s CloudIQ is a cloud-based AIOps platform that aligns quite closely with VSP One’s capabilities, offering AI-driven insights, monitoring, and predictive analytics for Dell storage systems like PowerStore and PowerMax.

HPE’s InfoSight is a similar product, with AI-powered management for HPE storage arrays like Primera and Alletra. It focuses on predictive analytics, performance optimization, and automated issue resolution, with a centralized dashboard for system health, capacity, and performance insights.

NetApp’s has its BlueXP storage and data services control plane facility.

Pure Storage’s Pure1 platform provides AI-driven management for Pure’s FlashArray and FlashBlade systems, with performance monitoring, capacity forecasting, and predictive analytics through a cloud-based interface.

You can dig deeper into VSP 360 here and in this blog.