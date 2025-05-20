Transform your storage ownership experience with guaranteed IT outcomes

HPE expands its storage guarantee program with new SLAs for cyber resilience, zero data loss, and energy efficiency

Today’s enterprise storage customers demand more than just technology; they seek assured IT outcomes. HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 meets this requirement head-on with an AIOps-powered operational experience and disaggregated architecture that lowers TCO, improves ROI, mitigates risk, and boosts efficiency. We stand behind these promises with industry-leading SLAs and commitments that include free non-disruptive controller upgrades, 100 percent data availability, and 4:1 data reduction.

We’re taking our storage guarantee program to the next level with the introduction of three new B10000 guarantees for cyber resilience, energy efficiency, and zero data loss. These SLA-driven commitments give B10000 customers the confidence and peace of mind to recover quickly from ransomware attacks, lower energy costs with sustainable storage, and experience zero data loss or downtime.

Here’s a breakdown of the new guarantees.

Achieve ransomware peace of mind with cyber resilient storage—guaranteed

Ransomware remains a significant threat to organizations globally, affecting every industry. And attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated and costly, evolving at an unprecedented pace.

The B10000 offers a comprehensive suite of storage-level ransomware resilience capabilities to help you protect, detect, and rapidly recover from cyberattacks. It features real-time ransomware detection using anomaly detection methodologies to identify malicious encryption indicative of ransomware attacks. In the event of a breach, the B10000 facilitates the restoration of uncorrupted data from tamper-proof immutable snapshots, significantly reducing recovery time, costs, and potential data loss. It also helps identify candidates for data recovery by pinpointing the last good snapshots taken before the onset of an anomaly.

We’re so confident in the built-in ransomware defense capabilities of the B10000 and our professional services expertise that we’re now offering a new cyber resilience guarantee1. This guarantees you access to an HPE services expert within 30 minutes of reporting an outage resulting from a ransomware incident, enabling you to rapidly address and mitigate the impact of a cyberattack. It also ensures that all immutable snapshots created on the B10000 remain accessible for the specified retention period.

HPE’s expert-led outage response services diagnose ransomware alerts and speed up locating and recovering snapshot data. In the unlikely event that we can’t meet the guarantee commitment, we offer you compensation.

Lower your energy costs with sustainable storage—guaranteed

Modern data centers are significant consumers of energy, contributing to 3.5 percent of global CO 2 emissions2, with 11 percent of data center power used for storage3. As data grows exponentially, so does the environmental and cost impact. Transitioning from power-hungry, hardware-heavy legacy infrastructure to modern, sustainable storage is no longer optional; it’s now a fundamental business imperative.

The B10000 features a power-efficient architecture that enhances performance, reliability, and simplicity while helping reduce energy costs, carbon emissions, and e-waste compared to traditional storage. With the B10000, you can reduce your energy consumption by 45 percent4, decrease your storage footprint by 30 percent5, and lower your total cost of ownership by 40 percent6.

The B10000 achieves these impressive sustainability outcomes with energy-efficient all-flash components, disaggregated storage that extends product life cycles while reducing e-waste, advanced data reduction capabilities, and AI-powered management that optimizes resource usage. Better still, B10000 management tools on the HPE GreenLake cloud like the HPE Sustainability Insight Center and the Data Services Cloud Console provide visibility into energy consumption and emissions, enabling informed decision-making to meet sustainability goals.

Because the B10000 is designed for sustainability, performance, and efficiency, we can guarantee that it operates at optimized power levels while maintaining peak performance. Our new energy consumption guarantee7 promises that your B10000 power usage will not exceed an agreed maximum target each month. This helps ensure that you can plan for and count on a maximum power budget. If you exceed the energy usage limit, you will receive a credit voucher to offset your additional energy costs.

Sleep better at night with zero data loss or downtime—guaranteed

Application uptime is more important today than it’s ever been. Data loss and downtime mean lost time and money. You need highly available storage that will ensure multi-site business continuity and data availability for your mission-critical applications in the event of unexpected disruptions.

That’s why we are introducing a new HPE Zero RTO / RPO guarantee for the B100008. It’s a cost-nothing, do-nothing guarantee that is unmatched in the industry. The active peer persistence feature of the B10000 combines synchronous replication and transparent fail-over across active sites to maintain continuous data availability with no data loss or downtime—even in the event of site-wide or natural disasters. Because active peer persistence is built into the B10000, there are no additional appliances or integration required.

If your application loses access to data during a fail-over, we will proactively provide credit that can be redeemed upon making a future investment in the B10000.

Simplify and future-proof your storage ownership experience

In today’s fast-moving business world, your data infrastructure needs to keep up without surprises, disruptions, or unexpected costs. HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 simplifies and future-proofs your experience, offering guaranteed outcomes, investment protection, and storage that gets better over time.

With the B10000, you get best-in-class ownership experience on the industry’s best storage array. And our outcome-focused SLAs provide peace of mind, so you can focus on business objectives rather than IT operations. Your storage stays modern, your costs stay predictable, and your business stays ahead.

Sponsored by HPE