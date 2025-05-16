Storage news ticker – May 16

Open source ETL connector biz Airbyte announced progress in the first quarter with revenues up 25 percent, industry recognition, new product features, and Hackathon results. Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO, Airbyte, said: “This year is off to a great start on every level – customer acceptance and revenue growth, industry recognition, and product development as we continue to evolve our platform to offer the very best technology to our users. There is much more to do and we’re working hard on the next wave of technology that includes the ability to move data across on-premises, cloud, and multiple regions which is all managed under one control plane.” With over 900 contributors and a community of more than 230,000 members, Airbyte supports the largest data engineering community and is the industry’s only open data movement platform.

…

The UK’s Archive360 says it has released the first modern archive platform that provides governed data for AI and analytics. It’s a secure, scalable data platform that ingests data from all enterprise applications, modern communications, and legacy ERP into a data-agnostic, compliant active archive that feeds AI and analytics. It is deployed as a cloud-native, class-based architecture. It provides each customer with a dedicated SaaS environment to enable them to completely segregate data and retain administrative access, entitlements, and the ability to integrate into their security protocols.

Support for enterprise databases including SAP, Oracle, and SQL Server enables streamlined ingestion and governance of structured data alongside unstructured content to provide a unified view across the organization’s data landscape. There are built-in connectors to leading analytics and AI platforms such as Snowflake, Power BI, and OpenAI. Find out more here.

…

Box CEO Aaron Levie posted an X tweet: “Box announced … new capabilities to support AI Agents that can do Deep Research, Search, and enhanced Data Extraction on your enterprise content, securely, in Box. And all with a focus on openness and interoperability. Imagine being able to have AI Agents that can comb through any amount of your unstructured data – contracts, research documents, marketing assets, film scripts, financial documents, invoices, and more – to produce insights or automate work. Box AI Agents will enable enterprises to automate a due diligence process on hundreds or thousands of documents in an M&A transaction, correlate customer trends amongst customer surveys and product research data, or analyze life sciences and medical research documents to generate reports on new drug discovery and development.”

“AI Agents from Box could work across an enterprise’s entire AI stack, like Salesforce Agentforce, Google Agentspace, ServiceNow AI Agent Fabric, IBM watsonx, Microsoft Copilot, or eventually ChatGPT, Grok, Perplexity, Claude, and any other product that leverages MCP or the A2A protocol. So instead of moving your data around between each platform, you can just work where you want and have the agents coordinate together in the background to get the data you need. This is the future of software in an era of AI. These new Box AI Agent capabilities will be rolling out in the coming weeks and months to select design partner customers, and then expand to be generally available from there.”

…

Datalaker Databricks intends to acquire serverless Postgres business Neon to strengthen Databricks’ ability to serve agentic and AI-native app developers. Recent internal telemetry showed that over 80 percent of the databases provisioned on Neon were created automatically by AI agents rather than by humans. Ali Ghodsi, Co-Founder and CEO at Databricks, said: “By bringing Neon into Databricks, we’re giving developers a serverless Postgres that can keep up with agentic speed, pay-as-you-go economics and the openness of the Postgres community.”

Databricks says the integration of Neon’s serverless Postgres architecture with its Data Intelligence Platform will help developers and enterprise teams build and deploy AI agent systems. This approach will prevent performance bottlenecks from thousands of concurrent agents and simplify infrastructure while reducing costs. Databricks will continue developing Neon’s database and developer experience. Neon’s team is expected to join Databricks after the transaction closes.

Neon was founded in 2021 and has raised $130 million in seed and VC funding with Databricks investing in its 2023 B-round. The purchase price is thought to be $1 billion. Databricks itself, which has now acquired 13 other businesses, has raised more than $19 billion; there was a $10 billion J-round last year and $5 billion debt financing earlier this year.

…

Databricks is launching Data Intelligence for Marketing, a unified data and AI foundation already used by global brands like PetSmart, HP, and Skechers to run hyper-personalized campaigns. The platform gives marketers self-serve access to real-time insights (no engineers required) and sits beneath the rest of the martech stack to unlock the value of tools like Adobe, Salesforce and Braze. Early results include a 324 percent jump in CTRs and 28 percent boost in return on ad spend at Skechers, and over four billion personalized emails powered annually for PetSmart. Databricks aims to become the underlying data layer for modern marketing and bring AI closer to the people who actually run campaigns.

…

Data integration supplier Fivetran released its 2025 AI & Data Readiness Research Report. It says AI plans look good on paper but fail in practice, AI delays are draining revenue, and centralization lays the foundation, but it can’t solve the pipeline problem on its own – data readiness is what unlocks AI’s full potential. Get the report here.

…

Monica Ohara

Fivetran announced Monica Ohara as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Ohara brings a wealth of expertise, having served as VP of Global Marketing at Shopify and led rider and driver hyper-growth through the Lyft IPO.

…

In-memory computing supplier GridGain released its GridGain Platform 9.1 software with enhanced support for real-time hybrid analytical and transactional processing. The software combines enhanced column-based processing (OLAP) and row-based processing (OLTP) in a unified architecture. It says v9.1 is able to execute analytical workloads simultaneously with ultra-low latency transactional processing, as well as feature extraction and the generation of vector embeddings from transactions, to optimize AI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications in real time. v9.1 has scalable full ACID compliance plus configurable strict consistency. The platform serves as a feature or vector store, enabling real-time feature extraction or vector embedding generation from streaming or transactional data. It can act as a predictions cache, serving pre-computed predictions or running predictive models on demand, and integrates with open source tools and libraries, such as LangChain and Langflow, as well as commonly used language models. Read more in a blog.

…

A company called iManage provides cloud-enabled document and email management for professionals in legal, accounting, and financial services. It has announced the early access availability of HYCU R-Cloud for iManage Cloud, an enterprise-grade backup and recovery solution purpose-built for iManage Cloud customers. It allows customers to maintain secure, off-site backups of their iManage Cloud data in customer-owned and managed storage, supporting internal policies and regional requirements for data handling and disaster recovery, and is available on the HYCU marketplace. Interested organizations should contact their iManage rep to learn more or apply for participation in the Early Access Program.

…

We have been alerted to a 39-slide IBM Storage Ceph Object presentation describing the software and discussing new features in v8. Download it here.

…

IBM Storage Scale now has a native REST API for its remote and secure admin. You can manage the Storage Scale cluster through a new daemon that runs on each node. This feature replaces the administrative operations that were previously done with mm-commands. It also eliminates several limitations of the mm-command design, including the dependency on SSH, the requirement for privileged users, and the need to issue commands locally on the node where IBM Storage Scale runs. The native REST API includes RBAC, allowing the security administrator to grant granular permissions for a user. Find out more here.

…

Data integration and management supplier Informatica announced expanded partnerships with Salesforce, Nvidia, Oracle, Microsoft, AWS, and Databricks at Informatica World:

Microsoft: New strategic agreement continuing innovation and customer adoption on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, and deeper product integrations.

AWS: Informatica achieved AWS GenAI Competency, along with new product capabilities including AI agents with Amazon Bedrock, SQL ELT for Amazon Redshift and new connector for Amazon SageMaker Lakehouse.

Informatica achieved AWS GenAI Competency, along with new product capabilities including AI agents with Amazon Bedrock, SQL ELT for Amazon Redshift and new connector for Amazon SageMaker Lakehouse. Oracle: Informatica’s MDM SaaS solution will be available on OracleCloud Infrastructure, enabling customers to use Informatica MDM natively in the OCI environment.

Databricks: Expanded partnership to help customers migrate to its AI-powered cloud data management platform to provide a complete data foundation for future analytics and AI workloads.

Expanded partnership to help customers migrate to its AI-powered cloud data management platform to provide a complete data foundation for future analytics and AI workloads. Salesforce: Salesforce will integrate its Agentforce Platform with Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud, including its CLAIRE MDM agent.

Salesforce will integrate its Agentforce Platform with Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud, including its CLAIRE MDM agent. Nvidia: Integration of Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform with Nvidia AI Enterprise. Nvidia AI Enterprise will deliver a seamless pathway for building production-grade AI agents leveraging Nvidia’s extensive optimized and industry-specific inferencing model.

Informatica is building on its AI capabilities (CLAIRE GPT, CLAIRE Copilot), with its latest agentic offerings, CLAIRE Agents and AI Agent Engineering.

…

Kingston has announced its FURY Renegade G5, PCIe Gen 5×4, NVMe, M.2 2280 SSD with speeds up to 14.8/14.0 GBps sequential read/write bandwidth and 2.2 million random read and write IOPS for gaming and users needing high performance. It uses TLC 3D NAND. It has a Silicon Motion SM2508 controller based on 6nm lithography and low-power DDR4 DRAM cache. The drive is available in 1,024 GB, 2,048 GB and 4,096 GB capacities, backed by a limited five-year warranty and free technical support. The endurance is 1PB per TB of capacity.

…

Micron announced that its LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage are used in Motorola’s latest flip phone, the Razr 60 Ultra, which features Moto AI “delivering unparalleled performance and efficiency.” Micron’s LPDDR5X memory, based on its 1-beta process, delivers speeds up to 9.6 Gbps, 10 percent faster than the previous generation. LPDDR5X offers 25 percent greater power savings to fuel AI-intensive applications and extend battery life – a key feature for the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra with over 36 hours of power. Micron UFS 4.0 storage provides plenty of storage for flagship smartphones to store the large data sets for AI applications directly on the device, instead of the cloud, enhancing privacy and security.

…

Data protector NAKIVO achieved a 14 percent year-on-year increase in overall revenue, grew its Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner network by 31 percent, and expanded its global customer base by 10 percent in its Q1 2025 period. NAKIVO’s Managed Service Provider Programme empowers MSPs, cloud providers, and hosting companies to offer services such as Backup as a Service (BaaS), Replication as a Service (RaaS), and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). NAKIVO now supports over 16,000 active customers in 185 countries. The customer base grew 13 percent in the Asia-Pacific region, 10 percent in EMEA, and 8 percent in the Americas. New NAKIVO Backup & Replication deployment grew by 8 percent in Q1 2025 vs Q1 2024.

…

Dedicated Ootbi Veeam backup target appliance builder Object First announced a 167 percent year-over-year increase in bookings for Q1 2025. Its frenetic growth is slowing as it registered 294 percent in Q4 2024, 347 percent in Q3 2024, 600 percent in Q2 2024 and 822 percent in Q1 2024. In 2025’s Q1 there was year-over-year bookings growth of 92 percent in the U.S. and Canada, and 835 percent in EMEA, plus growth of 67 percent in transacting partners and 185 percent in transacting customers.

…

Europe’s OVHcloud was named the 2025 Global Service Provider of the Year at Nutanix‘s annual .NEXT conference in Washington, D.C. It was recognized for its all-in-one and scalable Nutanix on OVHcloud hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), which helps companies launch and scale Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) software licenses on dedicated, Nutanix-qualified OVHcloud Hosted Private Cloud infrastructure.

…

Objective Analysis consultant Jim Handy has written about Phison’s aiDAPTIV+SSD hardware and software. He says Phison’s design uses specialized SSDs to reduce the amount of HBM DRAM required in an LLM training system. If a GPU is limited by its memory size, it can provide greatly improved performance if data from a terabyte SSD is effectively used to swap data into and out of the GPU’s HBM. Handy notes: “This is the basic principle behind any conventional processor’s virtual memory system as well as all of its caches, whether the blazing fast SRAM caches in the processor chip itself, or much slower SSD caches in front of an HDD. In all of these implementations, a slower large memory or storage device holds a large quantity of data that is automatically swapped into and out of a smaller, faster memory or storage device to achieve nearly the same performance as the system would get if the faster device were as large as the slower device.” Read his article here.

…

MSP Platform9 has written an open letter to VMware customers offering itself as a target for switchers. It includes this text: “Broadcom assured everyone that they could continue to rely on their existing perpetual licenses. Broadcom’s message a year ago assured us all that ‘nothing about the transition to subscription pricing affects our customers’ ability to use their existing perpetual licenses.’ This past week, that promise was broken. Many of you have reported receiving cease-and-desist orders from Broadcom regarding your use of perpetual VMware licenses.” Read the letter here.

…

Storage array supplier StorONE announced the successful deployment of its ONE Enterprise Storage Platform at NCS Credit, the leading provider of notice, mechanic’s lien, UCC filing, and secured collection services in the US and Canada. StorONE is delivering performance, cost efficiency, and scalability to NCS to help them in securing the company’s receivables and reducing its risk. Its technology allowed NCS to efficiently manage workloads across 100 VMs, databases, and additional applications, with precise workload segregation and performance control.

…

Western Digital’s board has authorized a new $2 billion share repurchase program effective immediately.

…

Western Digital has moved its 26 TB Ultrastar DC H590 11-platter, 7,200 rpm, ePMR HDD technology, announced in October last year, into its Red Pro NAS and Purple Pro surveillance disk product lines. The Red Pro disk is designed for 24/7 multi-user environments, has an up to 272 MBps transfer speed, rated for up to 550 TB/year workloads and has a 2.5 million hours MTBF. The Purple Pro 26 TB drive is for 24×7 video recording, the same workload rating, and has AllFrameAI technology that supports up to 64 single-stream HD cameras or 32 AI streams for deep learning analytics. The 26 TB Red Pro and Purple Pro drives cost $569.99 (MSRP).