HPE aims at VMware refugees with Morpheus upgrades

HPE is developing its Morpheus portfolio to lure VMware customers, adding efficiency, zero data loss, and ransomware resilience guarantees to its flagship Alletra MP B10000 scale-out block access array, and launching new entry-level StoreOnce backup appliances.

The company acquired multi-cloud management platform supplier Morpheus Data, which supplied the software used by HPE’s GreenLake subscription offerings, in August last year. It combined Morpheus features with its in-house KVM-based virtualization offering to create VM Essentials and looked to appeal to VMware customers dissatisfied with Broadcom’s stewardship. This can run standalone or on HPE’s own systems and manages HPE VMs and traditional (VMware) VMs. Now HPE is announcing Morpheus Enterprise Software and integrating VM Essentials into its HPE Private Cloud Business Edition. Both software offerings include the HVM hypervisor from HPE and are licensed per-socket to reduce TCO.

Fidelma Russo

Fidelma Russo, HPE EVP, CTO, and GM of its Hybrid Cloud business, stated: “Enterprises are at a pivotal moment in IT modernization where they must address escalating management complexity and increasing virtualization costs to free investments for core growth areas. We are the leader in disaggregated infrastructure and our private cloud combines that leadership with new software for unified virtualization and cloud management. HPE is giving customers the choice, simplicity and cost efficiencies to outpace the competition and reinvest in innovation.”

Morpheus Enterprise enables a customer’s IT department to become an internal IT services supplier. It has an interface that can be accessed via a GUI, API, Infrastructure-as-Code, or ITSM plug-ins, and can manage both HPE-native KVM and Kubernetes runtimes alongside other applications and public cloud infrastructure.

The product is hypervisor, hardware, and cloud-agnostic, and integrates with surrounding toolsets like ServiceNow, DNS, backup providers, and task orchestration tools to manage application dependencies end-to-end. HPE claims it accelerates provisioning by up to 150x, cuts cloud costs by up to 30 percent, and reduces risk through granular, role-based access controls.

A combination of VM Essentials and Aruba Networking CX 10000 is claimed to lower TCO by up to 48 percent, increase performance by up to 10x, and provide microsegmentation, DPU (data processing unit) acceleration, and enhanced security.

Morpheus VM Essentials customers can upgrade to Morpheus Enterprise. Morpheus VM Essentials and Morpheus Enterprise software can run on specified Dell PowerEdge servers and NetApp AFF arrays. VM Essentials also provides simple, granular storage management for the Alletra Storage MP B10000. Commvault will be the first VM Essentials ecosystem partner to support image-based VM backup and recovery with an upcoming release in May.

The integration of Morpheus Essentials into Private Cloud Business Edition delivers:

Cost efficiency with a socket-based pricing model coupled with independent compute and storage scaling significantly lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to core-based licensing and fixed hardware approaches. It can reduce VM license costs by up to 90 percent.

Unified management across HPE’s KVM-based hypervisor and VMware-based virtualization environments means businesses can land workloads on the right platform.

Operational Simplicity as it uses AI and automation to streamline setup and lifecycle operations, eliminate routine tasks, and accelerate VM provisioning.

Lower TCO by up to 2.5x in datacenters and departmental deployments, while SimpliVity-powered solutions deliver up to 45 percent lower cost at the edge.

Unified management across edge, core, and cloud environments.

Availability in hyperconverged (HCI) or disaggregated (dHCI) form with external storage.

HPE Advisory and Professional Services now offers Virtualization Modernization services with cost analytics, migration tooling, orchestration blueprints and DevOps pipeline integration.

Alletra guarantees

The Alletra MP (Multi-Processor) B10000 is a disaggregated, block-access, controller and storage node all-flash array system with a 100 percent data availability feature. It shares the Alletra range top spot with the object storage MP X10000 system and these 10000 offerings sit above the Alletra 9000, 6000 and 5000 systems.

Alletra MP B10000

The MP B10000 cyber resilience guarantee says that customers will have access to an HPE services expert within 30 minutes of reporting an outage resulting from a ransomware incident. It also it assures them that all immutable snapshots created on the B10000 remain accessible for the specified retention period. Compensation will be offered if these commitments cannot be kept.

The energy efficiency guarantee says the B10000 power usage will not exceed an agreed maximum target each month. If the energy usage limit is exceeded, you will receive a credit voucher to offset the additional energy costs. HPE says that unlike competitive energy efficiency SLAs, the B10000 guarantee is applicable whether you purchase your B10000 system through a traditional upfront payment or the HPE GreenLake Flex pay-per-use consumption model. (To qualify for this guarantee, an active HPE Tech Care Service or HPE Complete Care Service contract is required.)

The B10000 is a highly available system. The zero data loss and downtime guarantee specifies that if your application loses access to data during a failover, HPE will provide credit that can be redeemed upon making a future investment in B10000.

These new guarantees join existing ones available to B10000 customers, including 100 percent data availability, StoreMore data efficiency for at least 4:1 cost savings, and a free, non-disruptive controller refresh for 30 percent lower TCO.

StoreOnce

HPE is introducing StoreOnce 3720 and 3760 appliances intended for use in small and medium businesses (SMB) and remote office/branch office (ROBO) locations. StoreOnce appliances can achieve a claimed 20:1 dedupe ratio and employ multi-factor authentication, encryption and immutability to help combat ransomware. They compete with similar deduping backup target appliances from Dell (PowerProtect), ExaGrid, Quantum (DXI), and Veritas Flex appliances from Cohesity.

According to HPE, the 3720 and 3760 scale from 18 TB to 216 TB of local usable capacity up to 648 TB usable capacity with optional cloud storage, and achieve backup speeds of up to 25 TB/hour. No data sheets are available, but we can place them in a table with existing StoreOnce systems to see how they rate:

We think the two new appliances will have capacities and speed more than the systems to their left in the table and approaching the systems to their right. Effectively, they replace the systems on their immediate left – the 3620 and the 3660, and possibly the 3640 as well. An HPE spokesperson told us: “The datasheet will be available closer to availability date. The 3720 and 3760 are an improved offering targeting a similar small-to-mid-range customer segment as the 3620, 3640, and 3660 range. We’re still offering the 3660, but haven’t sold the 3620 and 3640 for sometime.”

Availability

The new guarantees for IT outcomes are available starting today as part of the HPE Storage Future-Ready Program.

HPE Private Cloud Business Edition with Morpheus VM Essentials is available now. New Business Edition systems with HPE SimpliVity will be available in the third quarter of 2025. Morpheus Software integration for the Alletra Storage MP B10000 is available today and is planned for June for HPE Aruba Networking CX 10000. Morpheus Enterprise Software is available now as standalone software.

The StoreOnce 3720 and 3760 will be available early in the third quarter of 2025.