Xinnor reports rapid growth as xiRAID sales climb sharply

Software RAID supplier Xinnor saw first quarter sales of its xiRAID product reach 86 percent of the company’s total revenue for all of 2024.

Israel-based Xinnor’s xiRAID provides a local block device to the system, with data distributed across drives for faster access. It has a declustered RAID feature for HDDs, which places spare zones over all drives in the array and restores the data of a failed drive to these zones, making drive rebuilds faster. The software supports NVMe, SAS, and SATA drives, and works with block devices, local or remote, using any transport – PCIe, NVMe-oF or SPDK target, Fibre Channel, or InfiniBand. Xinnor says its recent growth has been driven by a series of strategic partnerships, including a major agreement with Supermicro, and an expanded global reseller channel.

Davide Villa

A statement from chief revenue officer Davide Villa said: ”The momentum we’ve built in Q1 is truly exceptional. Our patented xiRAID technology is proving to be a game-changer in the data storage market. The fact that in one quarter we achieved what took us all last year to accomplish demonstrates the accelerating market recognition of our unique value proposition.

”We are extremely proud that several leading institutions around the world selected xiRAID to protect and accelerate access to critical data for innovative AI projects. The channel partner extension and the reseller agreement with Supermicro will enhance our reach, enabling more customers to experience the performance lead of xiRAID.”

New resellers include:

APAC: Xenon Systems in Australia, CNDfactory in South Korea, DigitalOcean in China

Europe: NEC Deutschland GmbH in Germany, HUB4 in Poland, 2CRSI in France, and BSI in the UK

Americas: Advanced HPC, SourceCode, Colfax International in the US

And recent customer wins:

A leading financial company deployed xiRAID across all the NVMe servers within its datacenters.

Two major universities in Central Europe, active in advanced AI research, implemented xiRAID in high-availability mode in two independent all-NVMe storage clusters, for over 20 PB.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) deployed xiRAID to protect around 400 NVMe drives for a variety of use cases.

We think Xinnor is benefiting from a rise in AI workloads needing RAID-protected NVMe SSDs.