Asigra improves SaaS app data restorability

Canadian backup vendor Asigra has unveiled SaaSAssure 2025, its latest data protection platform for SaaS apps, now featuring granular restore and automatic discovery capabilities.

SaaSAssure was launched in summer 2024 with pre-configured integrations to protect customer data with connectors for Salesforce, Microsoft 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Atlassian’s Jira and Confluence, Intuit’s QuickBooks Online, Box, OneDrive, HubSpot, and others. It is available to both enterprises and MSPs so that they can offer SaaS app customer data protection services. SaaSAssure is built on AWS and offers flexible storage options, including Asigra Cloud Storage and Bring Your Own Storage (BYOS). This new release is available to customers in North America, the UK, and the European Union.

Eric Simmons

CEO Eric Simmons stated: “The international availability of SaaSAssure, including the United Kingdom and Europe, expands our support for MSPs and enterprises who need advanced SaaS backup that goes beyond Microsoft 365 or Salesforce. With expanded Exchange and HubSpot granularity, plus Autodiscovery and UI upgrades, customers gain comprehensive data protection in a way that integrates smoothly with other critical SaaS applications.”

The new features in this release include:

• Exchange Granular Restore for individual mailboxes, folders, emails, contacts, events, and attachments, as well as full backups and mailbox restores.

• HubSpot Granular Restore for specific CRM categories, object groups (e.g. contacts, companies, custom objects), and individual records with or without associated data, and full backup restoration.

• HubSpot Custom Object Restore means previously backed up custom objects are now fully restorable.

• Autodiscovery for Exchange automatically detects and adds new mailboxes – including shared, licensed, and resource types – into domain-level backups.

• Autodiscovery for SharePoint automatically includes newly created SharePoint sites in domain level backups for improved coverage.

• Domain Level SharePoint Backup simplifies multi-site backup management for SharePoint users.

• Intuitive restore interface with a redesigned UI streamlining the recovery process for IT teams and MSPs.

• Configurable email alerts for activities like backup failures to improve incident response.

• Pendo Resource Center Integration offers enhanced in-platform user guidance and support.

New SaaS app connectors are coming for ADP, BambooHR, Docusign, Entra ID, Freshdesk, Trello, and Zendesk. You can be notified about new connectors by filling in a form here. SaaSAssure is available for immediate deployment.

