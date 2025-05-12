Commvault and Deloitte team up on enterprise cyber resilience

Enterprise data protector Commvault is allying with big four accountancy biz Deloitte pitching to customers who are trying to be more resilient against cyber threats.

Commvault has been layering cyber resilience features on top of its core data protection facilities. It recently improved its Cleanroom Recovery capabilities and has a CrowdStrike partnership to detect and respond to cyberattacks. A CrowdStrike alert to the Commvault Cloud can trigger a ThreatScan check for affected data, and restore compromised data to a known good state using backups. Deloitte has a set of Cyber Defense and Resilience services, including forensic specialists who investigate cyber-incidents and help contain and recover from them.

Alan Atkinson

Alan Atkinson, chief partner officer at Commvault, stated: “By combining Commvault’s cyber resilience technologies with Deloitte’s deep technical knowledge in cyber detection and response, we are creating a formidable defense for our joint customers against today’s most sophisticated cyber threats.”

The two aim to integrate Commvault’s cyber resilience services with Deloitte’s cyber defense and response capabilities to help businesses maintain operational continuity before, during, and after a cyber incident. Such services might have mitigated the impact on UK retailers like Marks & Spencer, Co-Op, and Harrods during their recent cyberattacks. Deloitte, coincidentally, is Marks & Spencer’s auditor.

Specifically, before an attack, Commvault and Deloitte will assist organizations in understanding and defining their minimum viability – the critical set of applications, assets, processes, and people required to operate their business following an attack or outage. Once defined, Commvault’s Cleanroom Recovery can assist enterprises in assessing their minimum viability state and testing their recovery plans in advance.

Then, during an attack, the two say Deloitte’s cyber risk services combined with Commvault’s AI-enabled anomaly detection capabilities help joint clients identify and mitigate potential threats before they escalate.

After an attack, during the recovery phase, Deloitte’s incident response capabilities combined with the Commvault Cloud platform, which includes resilience offerings like Cloud Rewind, Clumio Backtrack, and Cleanroom Recovery, help customers “quickly recover, minimize downtime, and operate in a state of continuous business.”

David Nowak

David Nowak, Principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP, said: “Together, we are offering a strategic and broad solution that not only helps our clients fortify their defenses but also helps with recovering from outages and cyberattacks.”

Commvault competitors Cohesity, Rubrik, and Veeam partner with the main IT services firms, such as Deloitte, EY, KPMG, and PwC, on a tactical basis but don’t have strategic alliances with them.

Find out more about Commvault and Deloitte at a Commvault microsite.

Bootnote

Commvault’s Azure infrastructure was breached by a suspected nation-state actor at the end of April, but its customer backup data was not accessed. A Commvault Command Center flaw, CVE-2025-34028, is being fixed.