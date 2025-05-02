Storage news ticker – May 2

Cerabyte is participating in 2025 OCP EMEA Regional Summit, taking place April 29–30 in Dublin, Ireland. It will be putting its ceramic-on-glass storage to the test – by boiling it in salt water, and then baking it before fully recovering the data on it. See a video here.

…

Commvault has disclosed a flaw, tracked under CVE-2025-3928, being an unspecified security problem that authenticated attackers can exploit remotely to plant webshells on target servers. Commvault web servers are user-facing and API components of a backup system used by enterprises to protect and restore critical data. According to a Bleeping Computer report, the flaw is under active exploitation in the wild. CVE-2025-3928 was fixed in versions 11.36.46, 11.32.89, 11.28.141, and 11.20.217 for Windows and Linux platforms.

…

Dan Beer

Dan Beer resigned from the StorMagic CEO slot, with Susan Odle replacing him there, to join CrashPlan as its CEO, and CrashPlan has just announced a unification of its data protection and cyber-resilience products in a combined platform. This provides a a Microsoft Azure-Centric cyber-resilience soffering for data protection and governance from a single SaaS platform.

CrashPlan is a data resiliency SaaS platform that solves ransomware recovery, device migration, legal hold, and disaster recovery customer challenges. CrashPlan protects data where each unique organization needs it to be stored – endpoints, servers, Microsoft 365, or Google Workspace – while allowing customers to unlock value in their data. CrashPlan is a trusted provider for over 50,000 organizations worldwide, including major enterprises and universities.

CrashPlan originally launched in 2007, and was acquired by Mill Point Capital in 2022. Mill Point Capital is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies across the Business Services, Industrials and IT Services sectors throughout North America, with over $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments.

…

Data integration supplier Fivetran is acquiring reverse ETL company Census. It says the deal makes Fivetran the only fully managed platform that enables enterprises to move governed, automated and real-time data across their entire stack – from source systems to data platforms back into the business applications that drive decision-making. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Census has grown to serve hundreds of customers across industries and currently employs over 200 people. The Census team will join Fivetran as part of the acquisition, and co-founder and CEO Boris Jabes will join to help lead the company’s data activation strategy moving forward

…

GigaIO composes CPUs, GPUs, and other accelerators with its FabreX memory fabric software. it’s partnering d-Matrix to integrate d-Matrix’s Corsair inference platform into GigaIO’s SuperNODE architecture to eliminate the complexity and performance bottlenecks traditionally associated with large-scale AI inference deployment. Highlights include processing capability of 30,000 tokens per second at just 2 milliseconds per token for models like Llama3 70B. Plus up to 10x faster interactive speed compared with GPU-based systems, 3x better performance at a similar total cost of ownership and 3x greater energy efficiency for more sustainable AI deployments.

…

Tom Whaley

Hammerspace has appointed Tom Whaley as VP Americas Sales. He joins from WEKA, where he was West Area Sales Director, with an extensive sales leadership history at VAST Data, mParticle and NetApp. Whaley will report to Hammerspace CRO Jeff Gianetti who also joined from WEKA in January.

…

HighPoint has introduced its Rocket 7604A, a 4x M.2 Gen5 x16 NVMe RAID AIC, designed for compact computing environments. It’s a half-length PCIe Gen5 x16 4-port M.2 NVMe RAID AIC with 167mm x 110mm dimensions and FH-HL form factor. The card has up to 32TB of storage capacity via a single PCIe slot, with four independent M.2 ports, delivering throughput of 64 GBps and 12 million IOPS. Learn more here.

…

CRN reports two Hitachi Vantara Pentaho BA Server vulnerabilities were logged by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in March in CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog based on evidence of active exploitation.

…



SaaS backup and data recovery experts Keepit has been named a champion in the Canalys Managed BDR Leadership Matrix 2025 for backup and disaster recovery.

Per Overgaard

…

Lenovo has promoted Per Overgaard from ISO CTO EMEA ISG to General Manager for ISG EMEA, Overgaard held senior roles at IBM and HP before joining Lenovo in 2015 as part of the System X acquisition from IBM. He will oversee operations in a region that benefits from local manufacturing capabilities – most notably, Lenovo’s factory in Hungary.

…

MongoDB announced that Mike Berry will become the company’s new CFO effective May 27. Berry, the ex-CFO of NetApp, has 30-plus years of experience in the technology and software industry, serving as CFO for seven different companies prior to joining MongoDB, including McAfee, SolarWinds, and Informatica. In August 2024, Berry announced his plans to retire from NetApp once a successor was named (which happened on March 10, 2025) and then said the opportunity to join a company the caliber of MongoDB was “incredibly compelling.” The hire follows the abrupt resignation of prior MongoDB CFO Serge Tanjga.

Mike Berry

…

Nvidia says it is bringing runtime cybersecurity to every AI factory with a new DOCA Argus software framework, part of its cybersecurity AI platform, and running on the BlueField DPU/SmartNIC. DOCA Argus operates on every node to detect and respond to attacks on AI workloads, integrating with enterprise security systems to deliver real-time threat insights.

…



RAID, Inc. has launched the DataEdge Transporter (“DET”) for high-capacity data transfers between edge locations. It uses FIPS-2 with TPM v2 media and has dual port 200GbE connectivity, over 350TB of flash storage per 2U rack and comes with a highly durable roll-away carrier to bring data from one location to the next. The out-of-the-box architecture delivers up to 8GB per second and is fully TAA compliant, making it ideal for the highest levels of data security and government missions.

…

Redis CEO Rowan Trollope blogs that MongoDB, Elastic and Redis all adopted SSPL to protect their business from cloud providers extracting value without reinvesting. But there was a downside, Trollope saying: “This achieved our goal—AWS and Google now maintain their own fork—but the change hurt our relationship with the Redis community. SSPL is not truly open source because the Open Source Initiative clarified it lacks the requisites to be an OSI-approved license.” So Redis is adding the OSI-approved AGPL as an additional licensing option for Redis, starting with Redis 8, which is now GA.

Redis 8 has support for vector sets, and integrates Redis Stack technologies, including JSON, Time Series, probabilistic data types, Redis Query Engine and more into core Redis 8 under AGPL. It provides over 30 performance improvements with up to 87 percent faster commands and 2x throughput. Trollope says it is: “Improving community engagement, particularly with client ecosystem contributions.”

…

Cloud-based real-time analytics company StarTree announced Model Context Protocol (MCP) support and vector embedding model hosting based on Amazon Bedrock. These capabilities enable StarTree to power agent-facing applications, real-time Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and conversational querying. StarTree also announced the general availability of Bring Your Own Kubernetes (BYOK), a new deployment option that gives organizations full control over StarTree’s high-performance analytics infrastructure within their own Kubernetes environments, whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in hybrid architectures.

…

Jitender Aswani

Trino open source distributed SQL supplier Starburst has appointed Jitender Aswani as SVP Engineering. Aswani will report directly to Starburst CEO and Co-Founder, Justin Borgman, mad comes via stints at StarTree, Moveworks, Netflix, Facebook, SAP, CornerstoneResearch and HP.

…

A VAST Data blog says its unified, AI-infused DASE architecture is great for cyber-resilience with its multi-modal, learning defense system. A second blog says DASE-using AI agents can do the same for compliance.

…

Weebit Nano and tier-1 semiconductor foundry DB HiTek will show the first demonstration of DB HiTek’s Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) silicon integrating Weebit’s Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) non-volatile memory (NVM) technology at PCIM 2025. PCIM is Europe’s largest power semiconductor exhibition, and will be held in Nuremberg, Germany, from May 6-8, 2025.

…

Western Digital said it would deliver 36TB-44TB HAMR disk drives by 2026 at an investor day. It will introduce HAMR technology around the 40TB capacity point, using its Optinand and UltraSMR technologies to get up that point with 11-platter drives, unlike Seagate which started transitioning to HAMR with 10-platter, 32TB drives. WD reckons it could reach 100TB capacity with its HAMR drivesby 2030.

…

Xconn Technologies demo’d dynamic memory allocation using CXL switch technology at CXL DevCon 2025. It used its Apollo CXL switch, the industry’s first to support both CXL 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 on a single chip. The switch enables terabyte-scale memory expansion with near-native latency and coherent memory access across CPUs, GPUs, and accelerators, including the 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors. Production samples of XConn Apollo XC50256 are available now.

…

The South China Morning Post reports a valuation of 161 billion yuan (US$22.1 billion) and losses incurred last year, have been revealed in a filing by a new investor in Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC), China’s leading flash memory chipmaker.

