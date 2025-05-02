DDN storing data for Nebius AI’s GPU server farm

DDN’s Infinia and EXAScaler storage systems are being integrated into the Nebius AI Cloud to store data for training, inferencing, and real-time AI applications.

Nebius Group is a Nasdaq-listed company headquartered in Amsterdam and operating worldwide, with 850 AI engineers in R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel. Its core Nebius offering is an AI-centric cloud SW, server and storage platform providing a full-stack infrastructure for AI, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms and tools and services for developers. The word “Nebius” is a neologism combining Nebula and the never-ending Möbius Strip.

Other group entities includes Toloka, a generative AI development partner; TripleTen, an edtech organization re-skilling people for careers in tech; and Avride, a developer autonomous driving technology for self-driving cars and delivery robots.

Paul Bloch.

Paul Bloch, President and Co-Founder at DDN, stated: “To lead in AI, enterprises require infrastructure that delivers breakthrough speed, scalability, and seamless integration. By partnering with Nebius, we’re breaking down traditional barriers to AI adoption and delivering a next-generation cloud platform that transforms how AI is built and scaled worldwide.”

DDN says Nebius’s AI Cloud is getting:

AI-Optimized, SLA-Driven Performance – Infinia guarantees extreme reliability and speed, accelerating AI model training and deployment while EXAScaler delivers unmatched data throughput and I/O consistency.

Seamless Scaling Across Cloud and On-Prem Environments – Businesses can instantly scale workloads across Nebius’ AI cloud, hybrid setups, and air-gapped systems without bottlenecks using EXAScaler’s industry-leading parallel file system.

Ultra-Fast Data Processing for AI at Scale – Infinia and EXAScaler eliminate data latency challenges, ensuring AI pipelines operate at peak efficiency—even for multi-trillion-parameter models.

Enterprise-Ready AI Infrastructure – With DDN and Nebius, enterprises can deploy AI workloads faster, more efficiently, and at a lower cost than ever before.

VAST Data has signed up CoreWeave, Lambda and X’s Colossus AI-focused GPU server farms for its storage. DDN is supplying storage to FluidStack and also Colossus, and has now signed up Nebius. It and VAST are the two main GPU server farm storage suppliers.

Arkady Volozh

Nebius CEO Arkady Volozh said: “Our mission is to provide cutting-edge AI cloud infrastructure that enables innovation worldwide at speed and scale. With DDN, we’re able to help enterprises do this seamlessly and efficiently.”

Bootnote

Volozh is the cofounder of Russian Google analog Yandex, forming Yandex NV in 1989 as a holding company for Yandex. The outfit provided search, mapping and other Internet services, competing with Google in Russia and elsewhere. It was headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq. That listing was suspended when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. It restructured in July and August 2024 with Yandex in Russia sold off and the non-Russian operations restructured into the Nebius Group. It relisted on Nasdaq at the end of 2024 and raised $700 million at that time.

Nebius Group has a datacenter in Mäntsälä, Finland, GPU Clusters in Paris and Kansas City, Missouri, and a 300MW datacenter being built in Vineland, New Jersey. It has achieved Reference Platform Cloud Partner status in Nvidia’s partner network and offers GB200 NVL72 and HGX B200 compute. Nvidia has invested in the Nebius Group and Volozh still runs it.

Nebus group revenue in the last calendar 2024 quarter, its Q4, was $37.9 million; 466 percent up year-on-year. Full 2024 year revenue was $117.5 million and its cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024, stood at $2.45 billion.

It is guiding its March ARR to be at least $220 million and says its “projected December 2025 ARR of $750 million to $1 billion is well within reach.”