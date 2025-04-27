Cybersecurity supplier Varonis Systems is partnering with Pure Storage to provide a data security and cyber resilience system to prevent breaches and deliver rapid recovery if disaster strikes.

Varonis competes with firms like CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks. Its software and services enable customers to proactively secure their sensitive data, detect threats, and comply with evolving data and AI privacy rules. It is the first data security company to natively integrate with Pure Storage. This integration is based on the high-performance, immutable storage provided by Pure and wide-ranging data security delivered by the Varonis Data Security Platform.

Dan Kogan

Dan Kogan, Pure VP of Enterprise Growth and Solutions, stated: “With this partnership, Pure Storage and Varonis are empowering organizations to proactively secure critical and sensitive data, detect threats, and recover rapidly from cyber incidents. By combining Pure Storage’s layered resilience approach and indelible snapshots with Varonis’ intelligent data security, customers can confidently protect their unstructured data, mitigate risk, and maintain uninterrupted operations.”

The partnership enables Pure Storage customers to automatically:

Discover and classify sensitive data – Varonis scans data in Pure Storage FlashArray and FlashBlade systems in real time, matching classification results with identities, permissions, and activity to identify and fix exposed or at-risk data.

Varonis scans data in Pure Storage FlashArray and FlashBlade systems in real time, matching classification results with identities, permissions, and activity to identify and fix exposed or at-risk data. Reduce data exposure – Varonis maps complex permissions, such as nested groups and inheritance, right-sizes access, and automatically fixes excessive permissions, such as removing over-privileged access.

Varonis maps complex permissions, such as nested groups and inheritance, right-sizes access, and automatically fixes excessive permissions, such as removing over-privileged access. Detect and stop threats – Varonis uses AI and machine learning to analyze user behavior to detect threats, suspicious activity, and malicious insiders.

In general, Varonis directly accesses metadata from Pure’s storage arrays, using Pure APIs to perform real-time data discovery and classification and analysis of file access patterns and user activity. This visibility enables customers to right-size permissions, uncover overexposure, and detect abnormal behavior that could indicate insider threats or unauthorized access. Automated remediation capabilities enable Varonis to address issues like risky permissions or mislabeled files swiftly, reducing the potential blast radius in case of an attack.

Pure’s FlashArray and FlashBlade systems have immutable snapshots and recovery from cyber incidents takes advantage of them.

Varonis has a Managed Data Detection and Response (MDDR) service with which Pure Storage customers can take advantage of a 24x7x365 incident response SLA.

Varonis acquired Cyral in March for its ability to reduce data exposure and mitigate AI-related risks. It partnered with Concentrix earlier this month to deliver end-to-end AI security capabilities and became a Sustaining Partner with Black Hat, joining other cybersecurity firms like CrowdStrike.

Varonis EVP of Engineering and CTO David Bass said: “Ensuring the security of data – and the data powering AI – is challenging and critical. More and more customers rely on Pure Storage to harness the full potential of their AI data, from ingestion to inference. Customers love Pure Storage, and we are thrilled to partner to ensure that they can innovate with AI securely.”

Bootnote

AI-powered threat detection software supplier Index Engines can now delete Pure Storage from its potential partner prospect list.