Cohesity goes Googlewards with Gaia, Gemini and Mandiant

Data protector Cohesity is integrating its Gaia GenAI search assistant with Google’s Gemini AI model and its Agentspace, using Google Threat Intelligence and working with Mandiant on incident response and a Google Cloud recovery environment.

These announcements came at the ongoing Google Cloud Next 2025 event in Las Vegas. Gemini is a family of multi-modal large language models (LLMs) covering text, images, audio, video and code and trained on Google’s own TPU hardware. Google subsidiary Mandiant is a cyber-security business unit in Google’s Cloud division.

Agentspace is a Gemini-powered center or hub linking LLMs, Gemini itself obviously included, with data sources such as Google Workspace, Salesforce, Jira and SharePoint. It helps with the creation of custom LoB-focussed agents to automate multi-step jobs and supports Google’s Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol for intra-agent comms. The complementary Anthropic MCP protocol supports agent-to-tool comms.

Cohesity is adding its Gaia agent to Agentspace so it can be used to analyse customer’s Cohesity-generated and other proprietary data. It says customers will be able to search across enterprise data regardless of where it’s hosted, using secure data APIs. They’ll “be able to unlock advanced reasoning capabilities powered by Google Cloud’s Gemini models, enabling deeper insights and smarter decision-making.”

This Gaia Agentspace integration will improve compliance, data security and data discovery, plus the Gaia-Gemini model combo will provide “more intelligent data analysis, discovery, and management.”

There are four security aspects to the Google-Cohesity partnership:

Google Threat Intelligence integrated in the Cohesity Data Cloud will enable customers to “rapidly detect new threats in their backup data … [and] significantly improve Cohesity’s existing threat detection and incident response capabilities.”

Cohesity’s Cyber Events Response Team (CERT) and Google’s Mandiant Incident Response teams can now work together to help customers minimise business downtime during incidents. The two provide more comprehensive incident response engagements for joint customers. Using data from Cohesity, Mandiant can expedite the containment, investigation, and mitigation of an attack from the customer’s primary infrastructure, while Cohesity secures the backup infrastructure.

Cohesity customers can work with Mandiant to establish, secure, and validate a Cloud Isolated Recovery Environment (CIRE) in Google Cloud before an incident occurs.

Cohesity Data Cloud integration with Google’s security operations “for improved data resiliency and enhanced security posture management.

The Google Threat Intelligence service uses Mandiant Frontline threat knowledge, the VirusTotal crowd-sourced malware database, Google’s own threat expertise and awareness plus Gemini AI model-powered analysis to alert users to new threats. It’s available on its own or integrated into Google Security Operations.

Cohesity’s Integrations with Google Cloud for cyber resilience, AI model data sourcing and analysis are expected to be available by the summer. Its incident response partnership with Mandiant and the integration of the Cohesity Data Cloud with Google’s Security Operations are available now.

There’s more in a Cohesity blog.

Bootnote

Cohesity competitor Rubrik has also announced a way for its customers to establish a Cloud-based Isolated Recovery Environment (CIRE) by working with Mandiant. You can read about this in a Rubrik blog.

Rubrik’s Annapurna feature provides data from its Rubrik Security Cloud to large language model (LLM) AI Agents. Annapurna will use Agentspace to provide “easy, secure access to data across cloud, on-premises, and SaaS environments.” It will offer:

API-driven secure access to enterprise-wide data for AI training and retrieval

Anomaly detection and access monitoring to prevent AI data leaks and unauthorized use

Seamless AI data pipelines to combine Google Cloud AI models with enterprise data

Automated compliance enforcement to protect sensitive AI training data

Rubrik also tells us it’s been pronounced the 2025 Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner of the Year for Backup and Disaster Recovery.