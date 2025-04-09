Google Cloud offering managed Lustre service with DDN

DDN is partnering Google Cloud with its Google Cloud Managed Lustre, powered by DDN offering.

The Lustre parallel file system enables Google Cloud to offer file storage and fast access services for enterprises and startups building AI, GenAI, and HPC applications. It provides up to to 1 TB/s throughput and can scale from terabytes to petabytes.

Alex Bouzari, Co-Founder and CEO of DDN, bigged this deal up by stating: “This partnership between DDN and Google Cloud is a seismic shift in AI and HPC infrastructure—rewriting the rules of performance, scale, and efficiency. … we’re not just accelerating AI—we’re unleashing an entirely new era of AI innovation at an unprecedented scale. This is the future, and it’s happening now.”

DDN says on-prem Lustre customers “can now extend their AI workloads to the cloud effortlessly.”

You might think that this is a revolution but, one, Google already has Lustre available on its cloud, just not as a managed service, and, two, its main competitors also offer Lustre services.

Google’s existing Lustre on GCP can be set up using deployment scripts or through DDN’s EXAScaler software, built on Lustre, which is available through the Google Cloud marketplace. Now it has moved on with this fully managed Lustre service offering which makes it easier for its customers to use Lustre.

AWS offers FSx for Lustre as well as FSx for OpenZFS and BeeGFS on AWS. Azure also offers Azure Managed Lustre plus BeeGFS on Azure and GlusterFS on Azure. You are spoilt for choice.

Google Cloud Managed Lustre (GCML) links to Google Cloud’s Compute Engine, GKE (Google Kubernetes Engine), Cloud Storage and other services for an integrated deployment. DDN and Google say it can speed up data pipelines for AI model training, tuning and deployment, and enable real-time inferencing.

The Google Cloud also has DAOS-powered ParallelStore available, DAOS being the open source Distributed Asynchronous Object Storage parallel file system.

GCML comes with 99.999 percent uptime and has a scalable pricing scheme. It can be seen at the Google Cloud Next 2025 event at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, April 9 to 11, where DDN is also demoing its Infinia object storage software.