Budget data service IDrive adds replication to object storage buckets

IDrive has jacked up its e2 offering, adding object replication and a brace of other enterprise level services.

Customers of the IDrive e2 S3 Compatible Object Storage platform will be able to enable automatic replication of their data across geographies. This will mean critical data will always be available in multiple regions, even when they suffer critical service failures, boosting redundancy and compliance. It also means companies can ensure up to date data is closer to the people who need it, it rather than having to ping its way across regions.

The cloud data firm operates its own datacenters to underpin its backup and data services, and initially targeted home users and small businesses. However, its IDrive e2 service, launched in 2022, is squarely aimed at developers, large organizations and enterprises.

“Replication was a natural step for us,” a spokesman said, “and stacks right up against any of the current incumbents in the object storage market today. Our customers are looking for replication, so we always want to provide e2 customers with what they are needing.”

E2 users also now get Bucket Event Notifications and Bucket Logging.

The former can be used to underpin real-time monitoring, for example, by enabling notifications when new objects are added or removed from a bucket. Likewise, they can be used to build data workflows, such as updating website content when new objects are added.

Bucket Logging will provide deeper insights into how data is access and used. So the firm reckons customers will use it for access control and security auditing, as well as for usage monitoring and, in turn, cost management.

IDrive says its service starts at under 50 bucks per annum for 1TB of capacity. Two years ago it launched an all-flash version of the e2 service.