CrowdStrike’s Falcon to ingest Nasuni data in integration deal

Nasuni has hitched its wagon to CrowdStrike, meaning information from the data platform will be picked up and passed through the latter’s Falcon Next-Gen SIEM platform.

According to Nasuni, the integration means users “gain a unified platform to ingest, process and manage syslog messages, enabling seamless search, reporting, dashboards, and alert action.”

A Nasuni spokesperson said this meant “security teams can take appropriate steps to protect the rest of their infrastructure.”

Further interactions between the two firms are on the cards, they added. “We’re moving onto the SOAR [security orchestration, automation, and response] side next to provide automated coordination between the two systems based on this data provided.”

The tie-up will make building workflows spanning the two platforms easier, the spokesperson claimed. “Customers won’t have to teach CrowdStrike how to understand Nasuni events; we have done that work for them.” The idea is that they’ll be able to take action as soon as the event info flows into CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike’s Falcon is probably best known for an update blunder that caused a worldwide crash of Windows computers last year.

The spokesperson was at pains to point out that last year’s outage was due to a flaky software update rather than a cyberattack. “CrowdStrike has implemented many measures to restore trust within their platform, customer base, and the general market.”

CrowdStrike’s SIEM is used by many Nasuni customers, they said. “This integration is designed to help these customers add another layer of protection for their files and make the lives easier for the security teams that are using both CrowdStrike and Nasuni.”

Nasuni has a similar integration with Microsoft’s Sentinel platform and is casting its net further, the spokesperson said. “We are continuing to pursue additional integrations with security tools that our customers use to expand the impact of Nasuni’s security capabilities.”

For its part, Crowdstrike struck an integration deal with Commvault in January.

Last month Nasuni claimed to have over 500 PB of total capacity under management. Its most recent investment round, led by Vista Equity and joined by KKR and TCV, gave it a $1.2 billion valuation.