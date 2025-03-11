Druva and Microsoft go public on relationship status… it’s strategic

Druva’s relationship with Microsoft has been upgraded to “strategic,” meaning the data security vendor’s tech will be more tightly integrated into Azure.

The firms already work together to provide protection through the “Microsoft ecosystem,” spanning Redmond’s Windows and 365 platforms and “multiple Azure technologies.”

But Stephen Manley, Druva CTO, claimed the new relationship was “vastly different” and “encompasses deeper technical integration with Druva and Microsoft Azure cloud services.”

This will allow customers to “protect and secure cloud and on-premises workloads” and choose Azure as a storage target, the companies say.

The integration, we’re told, will enable “enhanced cyber resilience with cross-cloud protection, unified visibility across data environments, and more comprehensive data security strategies.”

Druva also has a tight relationship with AWS, under which it offers managed storage and security on the AWS platform. Which sounds a lot like the new Microsoft relationship.

Manley was at pains to point out “We’re not ‘porting’ features as much as delivering the same features in a different environment. Each cloud is unique and it requires customized integration to deliver the value and functionality the customers need.”

This means data could be stored on either platform. Manley said this makes it easier for enterprises to manage data and risks, even as new security threats arise and new compliance regimes sprout up.

“If most of their data resides in one cloud, they can use Druva to back it up across clouds. If they want copies of critical on-prem and cloud systems to be stored in both AWS and Azure, they can. If companies have sites in multiple locations, they can choose a separate cloud for each.”

Druva has long been tipped as an IPO candidate, without getting round to filing papers to kick off the process. But being able to run a bigger Azure logo in the future is unlikely to hurt its credibility with potential investors.

Manley insisted Druva’s immediate aim was to build a “long-lasting, durable brand.” And going public? “As we continue to scale, a public market offering could be in the cards, but that isn’t the goal — that’s an outcome driven by our growth.”