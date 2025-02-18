DeepTempo hires first sales VP to pitch AI log security

Log data-focused AI security startup DeepTempo has hired its first sales VP some 16 months after being founded.

Chris Bowen

DeepTempo was set up by Evan Powell in November 2023 and emerged from stealth in November last year. It has hired Chris Bowen, who was SVP of sales at Hammerspace until the data orchestrator hired WEKA’s Jeff Gianetti as its first official CRO in January.

Powell has a long track record of working at storage industry startups, including MayaData (bought by DataCore), StackStorm (bought by Brocade), and Nexenta (bought by DDN).

“Our Tempo software sees attacks that other solutions miss while offering significant cost savings versus aging rules and ML-based software,” said Powell in a canned statement.

DeepTempo is developing Log Language Models (LLGMs), a type of large language model that inspects log data, recognizes attack incidents, and instead of sending raw log data, it forwards detected incidents to security information and event management (SIEM) resources. Its Tempo module runs as a native Snowflake data warehouse app and can detect attack indicators in the Snowflake environment.

Evan Powell

In essence, a DeepTempo LLGM should be able to run in any data lake or in front of any log data stream, recognize deviations from normal log data patterns that could indicate malware activities, and send incident alerts via a connector to a SIEM app. The DeepTempo app runs on-premises and is capable of running on a single CPU or GPU. We’re told it can scale horizontally in any Kubernetes-based workload management system. Tempo is currently available in the Snowflake NativeApp marketplace.

DeepTempo has completed a BNY Ascent Program engagement, whereby it worked with Bank of New York (BNY) engineers, executive teams, and clients on a proof-of-concept (PoC) validation. The PoC terms are based on input from BNY clients and the program provides access to a group of VCs, perhaps resulting in a BNY investment. DeepTempo’s funding history is unknown. However, a BNY Ascent Program requirement is that an A-round of funding has been completed.

By hiring Bowen, DeepTempo is signaling that it has product to sell and will probably aim its sales pitches at Snowflake’s channel. If this exercise is successful, Powell may well be looking at another of his startups being acquired.