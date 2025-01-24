RiverMeadow flows on-premises Pure Storage workloads to the cloud

Workload and data mobility player RiverMeadow has upgraded its platform to help extend Pure Storage’s on-premises Evergreen storage-as-a-service to the cloud.

RiverMeadow says it offers its Workload Mobility Platform and services to allow businesses to migrate and “optimize” workloads with “unprecedented scale, speed, and certainty.”

With the upgrade, customers will now be able to use RiverMeadow to access Pure Cloud Block Store on platforms like Azure, AVS (Azure VMware Solution), and AWS. “This advancement provides unprecedented flexibility and elasticity for cloud-based workloads and disaster recovery,” claimed RiverMeadow.

Jim Jordan

The two companies said the collaboration represents a “significant step forward” in reducing cloud storage costs through enhanced data optimization during workload migration. RiverMeadow says it is offering “fixed-price” migration capabilities to support Pure Storage’s enterprise-grade data platforms.

Jim Jordan, president and CEO of RiverMeadow, explained: “For customers moving storage-bound workloads to Azure, AVS, or AWS, Pure Storage now offers the ability to scale up their storage capacity without increasing the number of overall nodes. RiverMeadow’s integration with Pure Cloud Block Store means customers can move workloads faster, while simultaneously optimizing the target architecture.”

Cody Hosterman

“Pure Storage is committed to innovating to meet the evolving needs of our customers, and our work with RiverMeadow is an example of this commitment,” said Cody Hosterman, senior director of cloud product management at Pure Storage. “As businesses continue to migrate workloads due to shifts in strategy, cost management, or as part of their cloud efforts, our collaboration provides scalable and efficient solutions that enable customers to leverage Pure Storage capabilities to consume the cloud dynamically and cost-effectively.”

As part of a wide-ranging upgrade to its PowerMax high-end enterprise block storage arrays last October, Dell offered “simple options” to move live PowerMax workloads to and from its on-demand APEX Block Storage, which can be located on-premises and in the AWS and Azure public clouds. The company said the offer relied on RiverMeadow’s technology to do it.