The data-driven holiday hustle

COMMISSIONED: AI and advanced storage systems ensure a smooth and profitable winter shopping season, so retailers don’t miss a beat during the holiday rush.

As the clock strikes 12:01 a.m. on Black Friday, retailers everywhere unleash a frenzy of highly anticipated doorbuster deals. You jump online to snag the must-have item of the season – only to discover it’s already sold out. Meanwhile, across town, another shopper triumphantly walks out of the store with the last big-screen TV, unaware it was marked “out of stock” online. Behind these “naughty or nice” outcomes, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced storage systems quietly orchestrate the chaos, ensuring the holiday shopping experience is as smooth – and profitable – as possible.

The stretch between Black Friday and Christmas is a high-stakes marathon for retailers, and AI is now at the forefront. From managing inventory and optimizing pricing to personalizing customer experiences, and preventing fraud, AI is transforming the holiday shopping experience into something truly magical. But AI doesn’t work in isolation. To deliver on the promise of efficiency and precision, it needs a robust foundation capable of processing immense volumes of data with lightning speed and unwavering reliability. The secret to creating a seamless operation for retailers and consumers alike lies in the dynamic partnership between AI and storage.

Dynamic pricing: Santa’s Little Helper in disguise

Picture this: It’s Cyber Monday, and a shopper is browsing for noise-canceling headphones. After browsing a few models, they linger on one product page for over 30 seconds. Behind the scenes, an AI algorithm kicks in, analyzing their browsing behavior, market trends, and competitor prices. Within moments, a 5 percent discount is applied—just enough to nudge the shopper to hit “Add to Cart.”

Dynamic pricing isn’t just effective; it’s essential during the holiday season. With over 184 million U.S. shoppers expected to kick off their holiday shopping spree over Thanksgiving weekend, retailers must make split-second decisions to stay competitive. That’s where AI algorithms powered by high-performance storage systems come in, processing terabytes of real-time data with ultra-low latency to enable these crucial decisions.

AI is revolutionizing retail operations, but its true potential is only unlocked when paired with a robust storage infrastructure. Here’s how they come together to transform the retail experience:

1. Data Ingestion and Preprocessing

AI is only as good as the data it receives. Social media trends, real-time sales metrics, and customer preferences are just a few of the many variables retailers must analyze during the holiday rush. Storage systems capable of rapid data ingestion across multiple protocols ensure AI algorithms get timely and accurate data.

2. High-Speed Data Access

Training AI models for tasks such as fraud detection or inventory prediction demands immense computational power and near-instantaneous access to massive datasets. Storage solutions optimized for AI workloads, such as those supporting GPUDirect technology, enable GPUs to directly access data without bottlenecks, significantly speeding up the process.

3. Scalability on Demand

Retailers can’t afford downtime to scale up IT infrastructure during the holiday season. Storage systems that expand seamlessly allow merchants to manage the surge in data volume without downtime or sacrificing performance.

4. Flexibility Across Environments

AI workloads – whether in stores, warehouses, or the cloud, – need to flow smoothly across various environments. Multicloud storage deployments ensure retailers can operate wherever their data and customers are.

Beyond pricing: The holiday magic of AI and storage

Dynamic pricing is just one way AI and storage transform the holiday shopping experience. But that’s not all, here are some other ways AI and storage are rewriting the holiday shopping playbook:

– Inventory Management

AI-powered forecasting helps predict demand, ensuring stores are stocked with the right products in the right quantities. This requires storage systems that can handle enormous datasets and deliver insights quickly.

– Personalization

Retailers use AI to analyze individual shopping behaviors and deliver tailored recommendations, optimize website layouts, and refine marketing campaigns. High-performance storage enables rapid data retrieval and processing, ensuring these personalized experiences feel seamless and intuitive.

– Fraud Detection

The holiday season is prime time for cybercriminals, and sellers must be vigilant. AI systems analyze transaction patterns to flag unusual activity, a process requiring real-time access to large volumes of historical and current data. Storage optimized for low latency is critical for this rapid decision-making.

While AI often takes the spotlight, storage is like Santa’s elves behind the scenes making it all happen. It’s not just a repository for data; it’s the foundation that enables real-time AI applications to function at scale, handling the massive amounts of data that come with the holiday rush. Without high-speed, scalable, and flexible storage, even the most advanced AI systems would struggle to keep up with demand.

Dell Technologies PowerScale exemplifies storage designed to tackle the unique challenges of AI-driven retail. Its scalability lets retailers start small and grow exponentially during peak seasons. Universal data access ensures compatibility with multiple protocols, and GPUDirect technology accelerates AI workloads like fraud detection and inventory prediction.

Additionally, PowerScale’s high-performance Ethernet and NFS over RDMA provide the rapid data collection and preprocessing capabilities retailers need for real-time decisions. Plus, its multi-cloud capabilities enable AI workloads to run seamlessly across on-premises, edge, and cloud environments, offering unmatched flexibility during the holiday crunch.

Wrapping it up with a festive bow

Whether it’s the noise-canceling headphones, the last big-screen TV, or another must-have holiday item, AI and storage are the dynamic duo ensuring your purchase is a success. From dynamic pricing to inventory management and fraud prevention, retailers are leveraging AI to deliver a seamless shopping experience. Behind the scenes, high-performance storage systems like Dell PowerScale, which process petabytes of data at breakneck speed, quietly power the entire operation.

As the holiday season approaches, the stakes for retailers couldn’t be higher. The ability to effectively harness AI and storage can mean the difference between record-breaking sales and frustrated customers staring at empty virtual shelves. For retailers and businesses in any industry, it’s not just about surviving the holiday surge–it’s about thriving in it.

To learn how Dell storage can support your AI journey with Dell Powerscale.

Commissioned by Dell Technologies.

