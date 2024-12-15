Veeam protection platform updated with added identity and threat analysis tools

Veeam Software has announced the availability of Veeam Data Platform v12.3 with a host of new features.

Boosting identity protection and access management includes support for backing up Microsoft Entra ID. “The ability to protect both Active Directory and Entra ID is critical, because identity-based attacks are massively on the rise. Hackers are choosing to log in as opposed to hacking in whenever possible,” explained Krista Case, research director at The Futurum Group.

Other features in the new release include Recon Scanner and Veeam Threat Hunter to improve proactive threat analysis. Utilizing generative AI delivers more intelligent protection of enterprise data, with advanced reporting powered by Veeam Intelligence.

In addition, Veeam Data Platform v12.3 expands data portability by offering complete Nutanix AHV protection, with application-aware processing, in-depth alerting, and analytics for Nutanix AHV workloads.

Fully integrated with Veeam Data Cloud Vault v2, the latest update also provides instant access to secure, air-gapped, encrypted and immutable cloud storage that is “predictably priced,” according to Veeam.

Anand Eswaran.

“Security starts with identity and authentication, which is why providing backup for Microsoft Entra ID is an important addition to Veeam Data Platform v12.3. We can now protect the most used identity and access management system, and combine it with new proactive threat analysis tools that better prepare enterprises for cyber threats,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam.

Recon Scanner provides proactive threat assessment technology – identifying adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) before a cyber attack. It is built from the patent-pending Coveware technology used to counter thousands of ransomware incidents. Coveware was acquired by Veeam earlier this year.

Veeam Threat Hunter offers accelerated signature-based malware scanning, allowing organizations to cast a wider net and detect dormant threats in their backups to ensure business continuity. Threat Hunter employs machine learning and heuristic analysis to identify advanced threats such as polymorphic malware, with threat signatures and ML models updated multiple times per day to detect newly developing threats.

Another new feature is IoC Tools Scanner, to enable organizations to be notified on the appearance of indicators of compromise (IoC) tools that are commonly used by cyber criminals – including different techniques such as lateral movement, exfiltration, command and control, credential access, and more on protected machines. The tool promises to significantly reduce the Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) threats.

While Veeam claims to be worth $15 billion after recent investment, making it the most valuable org in its field, this week’s completion of the Cohesity/Veritas merger might potentially have knocked Veeam off its number one market share perch.