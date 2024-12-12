Solidigm SSDs supercharge VergeIO performance for VMware switchers

VergeIO’s updated VergeOS software delivered more than 1 million IOPS from a six-node cluster with Solidigm SSDs as the company pursues its VMware switcher capture agenda, the company says.

The v4.13 VergeOS was developed in partnership with Solidigm, with networking optimizations to lower latency and increase throughput. The two say “this release sets new benchmarks in hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) performance, scalability, and affordability for enterprise environments.” VergeIO is positioning itself as an “ideal choice for those seeking an alternative to VMware,” focusing on cost-efficiency and performance to attract dissatisfied Broadcom-owned VMware customers.

Greg Campbell, VergeIO founder and CTO, claimed: “Our affordability test shows that you don’t need expensive hardware to achieve remarkable results. With VergeOS 4.13, customers get a high-performance, scalable solution that fits within their budgets.”

Solidigm conducted performance tests of a VergeOS v4.13 6-node cluster system with dual Gold CPUs and Solidigm’s Gen 5 NVMe SSDs. It delivered more than 1 million random read IOPS using 64K blocks and 485,000 random write IOPS at >30 GBps throughput with sub-millisecond response times. The system also provided 17 million random read IOPS with 4K blocks, still with sub-millisecond response times.

VergeOS had active data protection and deduplication features switched on during the test. Response time measurements were taken by deploying separate VMs outside the testing cluster to monitor latency under load.

Roger Corell, director of Leadership Marketing at Solidigm, claimed: “Solidigm’s tests of VergeOS 4.13 demonstrate the unmatched performance and efficiency that our SSDs deliver in demanding workloads. The ability to achieve over 1 million IOPS with 64K blocks, coupled with sub-millisecond latency and enterprise-grade data protection, highlights the power of our collaboration with VergeIO to redefine hyperconverged infrastructure.”

Solidigm says that traditional 4K block testing primarily evaluates raw storage performance, whereas 64K blocks better reflect the demands of modern virtualized workloads, including virtual machines, databases, and large-file applications.

VergeIO separately demonstrated the cost-efficiency of VergeOS 4.13 with an 8-node cluster built using $1,500 servers equipped with consumer-class AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX CPUs, 96 GB RAM, and 25 Gbps Ethernet connectivity. This setup delivered the following results:

1.5 million random read IOPS using 64K blocks at a total cost of $10,000, equating to a cost of just 0.67 cents per IOPS, with sub-millisecond response times, “setting a new benchmark for cost-efficiency in HCI solutions.”

195,000 random write IOPS using 64K blocks, achieving 12 GB/s throughput, with sub-millisecond response times.

VergeOS 4.13 also introduces live storage migration for virtual machines. VergeIO says live storage migration enables customers to dynamically move workloads between different storage tiers, optimizing performance, ensuring continuity, and potentially extending the life of storage media.