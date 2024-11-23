Rubrik rolls out improved data protection for Azure Blob Storage

Rubrik has released a new cyber resilience solution for Microsoft Azure Blob Storage, bringing enhanced security posture and recovery to Blob customers.

Blob Storage provides object storage for cloud-native workloads, archives, data lakes, high-performance computing, and machine learning, and is designed for storing massive amounts of unstructured data.

Anneka Gupta

“Rubrik Zero Labs recently found that 70 percent of all Rubrik-observed data in a cloud environment is object storage, which potentially has far lower security coverage compared to on-premises and SaaS data,” said Anneka Gupta, chief product officer at Rubrik. “More shocking is that nearly 90 percent of that data is estimated to be either text files or semi-structured files, representing data types that may vary in being machine readable, or covered by prominent security technologies and services. That’s a double whammy – until now.”

“The rise of generative AI and large language models is producing an explosion of data that needs to be secured,” added Aung Oo, general manager of Microsoft Azure Storage. “Protecting that torrent of critical AI data at scale in cloud object repositories like Azure Blob Storage requires a purposefully designed cyber resilience solution that Rubrik delivers.”

Aung Oo

The Blob protection offering can autonomously discover, classify, and provide context on all Microsoft Azure Blob Storage data, without requiring source data to leave the customer’s environment. It can also assess the security posture of sensitive data against security policies and the data requirements of the business.

Additionally, it can continuously monitor sensitive data within Blob for “risky” user activity, and provide early warning of emerging threats. It can also identify and remediate redundant Blob data to help reduce cloud costs, and support storing backup data to Blob Storage cool and cold tiers to lower total cost of ownership.

Finally, it can rapidly recover the most recent clean copy using a range of recovery patterns, including object-level and whole container.

Rubrik’s most recent integrations with Microsoft include comprehensive management of Microsoft 365, with an expansion of the Microsoft 365 Backup offering, as well as Rubrik Security Cloud with Microsoft Sentinel and the Azure OpenAI Service.