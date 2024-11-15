Arcitecta and Wasabi team up to simplify cloud storage

Data orchestrator Arcitecta is partnering with Wasabi Technologies to allow organizations to integrate Wasabi’s “hot” cloud storage into their workflows.

Arcitecta provides MediaFlux Universal Data System products covering file and object data storage and management software. This technology has a single namespace and tiering capability covering on-premises SSDs, disk and tape, and the public cloud, with a data mover and metadata database. While Arcitecta says integrating cloud storage into an organization’s workflow can offer many advantages, such as improved scalability, accessibility, and collaboration, it can be “challenging” with concerns around data security, compliance, migration, compatibility, performance, latency, and data governance.

Data management across multiple environments presents more complexity. Storing data on-premises and in private or public clouds can create silos, making it difficult to have a unified view of the data. In addition, ensuring that data remains consistent and synchronized across different environments can become tricky, especially when updates occur simultaneously in multiple locations.

Arcitecta diagram with Wasabi cloud in bottom right position

Arcitecta says it can address these issues, claiming this will make it simpler for organizations to integrate Wasabi’s cloud storage into workflows. The Wasabi cloud appears like any other storage managed by Mediaflux, which acts as a gateway, allowing users to access Wasabi cloud storage and all their data, regardless of where it resides, through one unified view.

Jason Lohrey

“Organizations need fast and easy access to their data and, for distributed workflows in particular, cloud storage is a great option,” said Jason Lohrey, CEO and founder of Arcitecta. “Our partnership with Wasabi enables customers to seamlessly store, manage, and access their data from Wasabi’s cloud into their day-to-day workflows, all within a single, unified view and namespace, to accelerate decision-making.”

Mediaflux allows customers to use any mix of storage technologies to best meet their requirements, whether on-premises, in a public or private cloud, or a hybrid of both. Users have a global view of all the data, no matter what storage it is on, with identity and policy-based access controls.

Laurie Coppola Mitchell, SVP of global alliances and partner marketing at Wasabi Technologies, said: “Wasabi offers high-performance, secure cloud storage at a fraction of the cost of other providers. By integrating cloud storage with Mediaflux, organizations can optimize costs, enhance security, and maintain control over their IT infrastructure.”

As a use case example, the two companies have illustrated how their partnership can work in higher education and research institutions. More details here.

Laurie Coppola Mitchell

Pricing for the joint Mediaflux and Wasabi offering is predictable, transparent, and straightforward, with Mediaflux licensing decoupled from the volume of data stored so organizations can affordably scale storage needs to hundreds of petabytes without financial strain. Wasabi customers pay one “low rate” for capacity, with no hidden fees or egress charges. The offering is available now and can be purchased through Arcitecta’s Mediaflux channels. Wasabi cloud storage can be purchased online at a per TB rate per month.

At last month’s IT Press Tour of Boston and Massachusetts, Wasabi said it had reached 100,000 customers after continuing sales growth.

Comment

We covered Arcitecta and Wasabi’s partnership in a brief note yesterday. It is part of a fundamental change in the unstructured data management market that deserves more attention.

Arcitecta and Hammerspace both provide file-based distributed, multi-vendor, multi-storage-media, and on-prem/public cloud location file and object management and orchestration, providing local-speed access to centrally managed files and objects in a global namespace. They partially overlap with Komprise, coming from a file lifecycle management background, and also Datadobi with its data migration background. In addition, there is a partial functional overlap with cloud file services suppliers CTERA, Nasuni, and Panzura, which each serve cloud-based file access to distributed locations.

The growth in GenAI training and inference has made access to the entirety of an organization’s unstructured data more important, both for better trained models and for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), which needs access to an organization’s private data. Because of this, previous file lifecycle management and migration specialists are encountering a need to become GenAI unstructured data supply generalists. GenAI is encouraging these suppliers to come out from their niches into a more open market.

That is because these GenAI data sourcing needs drive a requirement for organizations to understand where their data is stored and to make it available to AI workloads. That is providing a rising data storage market demand for products that can provide maps of an organization’s data and move it or make it available to GenAI. It is for this reason that Arcitecta, CTERA, Datadobi, Data Dynamics, Egnyte, Hammerspace, Komprise, Nasuni, and Panzura will find themselves meeting each other in bids as customers cast about for products and services that help them map, organize, and orchestrate their distributed unstructured data for GenAI use.