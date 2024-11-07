NAKIVO adds Microsoft 365, Proxmox, and Spanish language support

NAKIVO has boosted its backup offering with additional VM support, Microsoft 365 protection, Spanish language adoption, and extended cybersecurity.

Sparks, Nevada-based NAKIVO was founded in 2011, five years after industry leader Veeam, to provide virtual machine and then physical server backup to small and medium enterprises. It says it has more than 29,000 customers spread across 183 countries who buy from more than 300 MSPs and 8,600 partners. That customer count is well short of Veeam’s 450,000-plus but is plenty high enough to give NAKIVO a viable business.

Bruce Talley

CEO Bruce Talley is the co-founder and his founding partners are Ukraine-based VP of Software Nail Abdalla and Turkey-based VP Pof roduct Management Sergei Serdyuk. Talley said of the latest Backup & Replication v11 release: “With v11, we’re introducing features that align with today’s demands for flexible data protection, increased security, and multilingual support. Our goal with this release is to provide a comprehensive solution that supports data resilience for businesses worldwide.”

There is added support for open source, KVM-based Proxmox VE, which “has become a mainstream virtualization solution,” reflecting the move away from Broadcom-acquired VMware by some customers. Both Veeam and Rubrik have added Proxmox VE support in recent months. NAKIVO provides agentless VM backups, incremental backups, multiple backup targets, as well as encryption and immutability for backups in both local and cloud repositories.

v11 adds Microsoft 365 backup to the cloud, including Amazon S3, Wasabi, Azure Blob, Backblaze B2, and other S3-compatible storage targets. The Backup Copy feature means customers can create multiple backup copies and store them in various locations – tape, in the cloud, on S3-compatible storage, or network shares, which strengthens disaster recovery capabilities.

Adding Spanish language support, as Rubrik has done, means customers can operate and manage NAKIVO’s software using Spanish, and also access its website, educational content, and user documentation in Spanish.

v11 supports NAS (network-attached storage) backup, source-side backup encryption, which is integrated with the AWS Key Management Service (KMS), and NetApp FAS and AFF storage array snapshots. Customers can back up their VMware VMs stored on these devices this way. Supported storage devices now include HPE 3PAR, Nimble Storage, Primera, and Alletra, as well as the NetApp arrays.

It also introduces a Federated Repository feature. This allows customers to create a scalable storage pool from multiple repositories, or “members,” which automatically work together to ensure continuous operation. If a repository reaches capacity or becomes inaccessible, backups are seamlessly redirected to available members, ensuring uninterrupted protection and access to data.

Customers can scale storage capacity by adding or removing members as needs change, optimizing resource use without unnecessary costs. For MSPs, and in addition to the existing MSP Console, v11 introduces the Tenant Overview Dashboard, a centralized tool designed for MSPs to monitor and manage all tenants in one place.

Other additions include the extension of Real-Time Replication (Beta) for VMware functionality to cover vSphere 8.0. Customers can create replicas of vSphere 8 VMs and keep them updated as changes are made, as frequently as once per second. They can also now enable immutability for backups stored on NEC HydraStor systems.

NAKIVO Backup & Replication v11 is available for download, with a datasheet accessible here. Customers can either update their version of the solution or install the 15-day Free Trial to check how the new features work.