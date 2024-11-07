Datadobi boosts StorageMAP with faster data mobility

Having pushed out the seventh major version of its unstructured data charting and moving tool in June, Datadobi says it has made StorageMAP faster, more scalable, and better able to deal with the now end-of-life Hitachi Data Ingestor (HDI).

StorageMAP software scans and lists (maps) a customer’s file and object storage estates. It can then optimize storage use by migrating old and cold data to lower-cost archival storage, for example, and delete dead data. Datadobi says warmer – more frequently accessed – data could be tagged, for example, for use in AI training and inference work. Warm data could also be migrated to a public cloud for access compute instances there.

Carl D’Halluin

v7.0 added custom dashboards and an analysis module. According to Datadobi CTO Carl D’Halluin: “StorageMAP 7.1 takes it a step further and solves some focused challenges facing our customers globally, including offering an innovative HDI Archive Appliance Bypass feature, example dashboards, and the most important one, improvements to scalability and performance.”

StorageMAP has a uDME feature, an unstructured Data Mobility Engine. This moves, copies, replicates, and verifies large and complex unstructured datasets based on trends and characteristics derived from the metadata intelligence stored in the StorageMAP metadata scanning engine’s catalog.

Datadobi says the uDME has been made faster and more scalable, capable of handling greater capacities and larger numbers of files and objects.

An HDI Archive Appliance Bypass feature – we’re told – gets data faster from the primary NAS and archive (HCP) sides of an HDI installation, HDI being a file storage system that can move data off a primary NAS to a backend HCP vault for cheaper, long-term storage. With HDI now defunct, customers may need to migrate their data to actively supported NAS and backend stores, but the HDI software impedes data migration.

D’Halluin says it has “significant performance limitations that make migrating all active and archived data an extremely slow process typically riddled with errors.”

StorageMAP has a bypass that “involves using multiple StorageMAP connections to the storage systems – one connection to the primary storage system and a second connection to the archive storage system. These connections effectively bypass the middleware HDI archiving appliance, which is responsible for both relocating data to the archive storage system and retrieving it when a client application requests archived data.”

This is an alternative to the Hitachi Vantara-CTERA deal for moving data off HDI.

Lastly, DataDobi has added example dashboards to help customers take advantage of v7.0’s custom dashboard feature “that a customer can refer to for ideas to include in their own custom dashboards.”

Check out StorageMAP here.