Storage news ticker – October 31

Vasu Murthy.

Cohesity has hired Vasu Murthy as SVP and chief product officer. He comes from Rubrik, where he was VP of products – responsible for the core product, platform, and technology partnerships. He helped grow Rubrik’s ARR tenfold over six years to IPO while navigating transformation across three fronts: software to subscription, on-prem to cloud, and backup to data security. Prior to Rubrik, Murthy was VP of products for the Analytics Platform at Oracle, launching several $100M+ products.

…

We compared the revenue histories of Commvault and Rubrik:

Rubrik is growing revenues faster than Commvault, but not by that much. If Commvault can accelerate its growth then it can stay ahead.

…

AstraDB supplier DataStax announced the enhancement of its GitHub Copilot extension with its AI Platform-as-a-Service (AI PaaS) offering. This will make it easier for developers to interact directly with DataStax Langflow and their Astra DB databases’ vector, tabular, and streaming data right from their IDE through the DataStax GitHub Copilot Extension.

Jyothi Swaroop.

…

DDN hired Jyothi Swaroop earlier this year in March as its chief marketing officer. VP marketing Kurt Kuckein resigned from DDN in August after nine years. Swaroop had been on a career break after being CMO at Nylas, a developer supplying APIs for embedding email and calendar functionality directly into apps. He had been global marketing VP at Veritas before that.

…

DDN is supplying storage for Denmark’s Gefion AI supercomputer. It is being supplied by France’s Eviden and is based on an Nvidia DGX SuperPOD with 1,528 NH100 Tensor Core GPUs, Nvidia Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking with DDN storage, understood to be Lustre-based ExaScaler systems. It also uses Nvidia BioNeMo and CUDA-Q software. The new AI supercomputer was symbolically turned on by King Frederik X of Denmark, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Nadia Carlsten, CEO of DCAI, at an event in Copenhagen this month. Huang said: “Gefion is going to be a factory of intelligence. This is a new industry that never existed before. It sits on top of the IT industry. We’re inventing something fundamentally new.”

Gefion is being prepared for users, and a pilot phase will begin to bring in projects that seek to use AI to accelerate progress, including in such areas as quantum computing, drug discovery and energy efficiency.

…

Data management supplier Denodo announced Agora, fully-managed cloud-based software which it claims will eliminate the need for IT teams to manage infrastructure. Agora has a control plane, providing the capabilities found in Solution Manager, License Manager, Design Studio, and the Monitor in a customer’s own cloud environment. This ensures that data remains under their control, adhering to security policies and compliance requirements. In this plane, the Virtual DataPort (VDP), Scheduler, and Data Catalog servers work to process and catalog customer data.

Denodo Agora diagram.

…

Lakehouse supplier Dremio announced its Data Catalog for Apache Iceberg. Built on the open source Project Nessie, it supports all deployment options – on-prem, cloud, and hybrid – making Dremio the only lakehouse provider to deliver full architecture flexibility. Additionally, Dremio is announcing integrations with Snowflake’s managed service of Apache Polaris (incubating) and Databricks’ Unity Catalog managed service. This allows customers to choose the best catalog for their needs, while using Dremio to deliver seamless analytics across all data.

…

Sathya Sankaran.

SaaS backupper HYCU has hired Sathya Sankaran as head of cloud products. He was at Catalogic and slated to run the to-be-spun-off CloudCasa Kubernetes app SaaS backup service. The spin-off was put off, so Sankaran spun himself off to HYCU. A main attraction was HYCU’s R-Cloud, which “offers a unique solution to the growing challenges of protecting data in cloud and SaaS environments without forgetting where much of that data currently resides.” Read more here.

…

HYCU announced the GA of GitHub and GitLab, adding to existing support for Bitbucket, Terraform, AWS CloudFormation, CircleCI, and Jira in the HYCU R-Cloud Marketplace. This provides developers with the broadest data protection capabilities to protect and recover IP, source code, and configurations across an enterprise. With the highest change rate across a company’s tech stack, GitHub is a platform where developers constantly update repositories and increase the risk of data loss due to human error from multiple contributors, command-based activities, and heavy CI/CD automations.

…

Denmark-based SaaS data backup target supplier Keepit won in four categories at the Top Infosec Innovator 2024 awards. Keepit was named the winner in the following categories: Cutting Edge Cloud Backup; Most Innovative Cyber Resilience; Hot Company Data Security Platform; and Hot Company Ransomware Protection of SaaS Data.

…

Kioxia has begun mass production of the industry’s first QLC UFS v4.0 embedded flash memory devices. Its new 512 gigabyte QLC UFS achieves sequential read speeds of up to 4,200 megabytes per second and sequential write speeds of up to 3,200MB/sec. UFS is well suited for smartphones and tablets, as well as other applications where higher storage capacity and performance are key – including PCs, networking, AR/VR, and AI. UFS 4.0 incorporates MIPI M-PHY 5.0 and UniPro 2.0 and supports theoretical interface speeds of up to 23.2 gigabits per second per lane or 46.4Gbit/sec per device, and is backward compatible with UFS 3.1.

…

NetApp has appointed Pamela Hennard as its new chief diversity and inclusion officer after being global head of talent acquisition from August 2022 onwards. She came from the same position at troubled Boeing. Hennard will lead NetApp’s efforts to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion across the organization and within the talent acquisition process and throughout the full employee journey. She has more than 27 years of HR experience. Comment: the ever-increasing number of chief something-or-other officers in business exec ranks is becoming comical. This comment is being written, of course, by Blocks & Files’ chief comment officer.

…

Oxla came out of stealth with its next-gen OLAP Oxla database dubbed the world’s fastest distributed database. It’s a high-performance distributed analytical database designed from the ground up for large-scale data processing. With ten times faster analytical query execution speeds and up to 85 percent lower costs compared to data warehouses from Snowflake, Databricks, or ClickHouse, Oxla is suited for data-intensive workloads across IoT, industrial applications, e-commerce, and cyber security. Led by Google alumnus and three-time CTO Adam Szymański, Oxla’s expert team of database scientists has secured three patents related to an innovative system for controlling data flow in query engines and the dynamic execution of those queries, with three more patents pending.

Oxla’s fully managed cloud offering is currently available on Amazon Web Services, with deployment options for Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform in the final stages of development. The company intends to scale the product’s performance further, aiming to handle tens of petabytes of data and process hundreds of thousands of queries per second – capabilities it claims remain beyond the reach of competitor offerings.

…

Revefi announced a Fortune 500 company reduced its Snowflake spend by $200K within a few days of installing Raden, Revefi’s AI data engineer that augments data teams with expertise in data architecture, system performance and cost management. Acting as a co-pilot or autopilot, the Raden AI data engineer automates functions such as data quality and data observability, as well as spend, performance and usage management, enabling data teams to, for example, connect performance to spend usage. Sanjay Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Revefi, explained “We’ve seen a 300 percent increase in demand from enterprise data teams in the Americas and Europe, signalling a massive shift toward AI-centric solutions for data observability, data quality and spend optimization.” Raden’s zero-touch, no data-access approach allows for quick implementation and significant cost reductions.

Tony Craythorne.

…

Block storage supplier StorPool Storage has appointed Tony Craythorne as its new CRO. Previous positions include CRO of Linarc Inc. where he launched a new product resulting in multiple new large ARR customer wins. Also CRO at Index Engines and Zadara, CEO of Bamboo Systems, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Komprise, and executive leadership positions at Brocade, Hitachi Data Systems, Nexsan and others.

…

The Korea Economic Daily reports Samsung is developing 400-layer 3D NAND for 2026 availability based on an acquired Samsung roadmap document. This would be version 10 of its V-NAND technology. Its current v9 has 286 layers. The logic die would be manufactured separately from the NAND die, with the two bonded together after being cut out of their wafers. A v11 NAND would follow in 2027 and we think that will have 500 to 600+ layers. Samsung is clearly not thinking that the 3D NAND layer race is over, as WD reckons.

…

Supermicro, which makes x86, Nvidia GPU and storage servers, has been set back by the resignation of its auditors, Ernst & Young, citing governance and transparency issues. Basically, E&Y is telling Supermicro it doesn’t trust what it’s been told by the firm’s financial reports and the biz can’t give it reliable information for the audit. That will delay Supermicro’s next annual report to the SEC and has spooked investors – Supermicro stock dropped more than 15 percent.

In its resignation letter, E&Y stated, in part: “We are resigning due to information that has recently come to our attention which has led us to no longer be able to rely on management’s and the Audit Committee’s representations and to be unwilling to be associated with the financial statements prepared by management, and after concluding we can no longer provide the Audit Services in accordance with applicable law or professional obligations.”

Supermicro will provide a first quarter fiscal 2025 business update on Tuesday, November 5.

….

Data migrator to the cloud Vawlt announced Vawlt 3.1 to add:

Bandwidth Throttling – Set a maximum limit on the bandwidth Vawlt can use for uploads and downloads.

New Cloud Providers – Added support for Tencent Cloud and IDrive.

Automated Air-Gapping Rules – Schedule specific periods for data volumes to be automatically air-gapped, enhancing security.

Enhanced Volume Access Permissions – Assign read-only or read/write access per user to specific prefixes within the same Vawlt data volume.

2FA Protection for Key Operations – Enable two-factor authentication for critical operations, such as updating immutability properties.

Support S3 Object Sources in our Synchronization Tool – Automatically sync data from any S3-compatible storage sources with Vawlt data volumes.

Seamless Proxy Support – Easily configure a proxy through which Vawlt communicates with the internet.

Jon Howes.

…

Cloud object storage supplier Wasabi has appointed Jon Howes as SVP of global sales, promoting him from VP and GM of EMEA, which he became in January 2023. He drove 77 percent year over year growth in ARR and played a pivotal role in building key partnerships for Wasabi with some of EMEA’s largest companies including Retelit, Bechtle, Exclusive Networks, TD Synnex, and more.