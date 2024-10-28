Ten strategic tech trends that firms must explore, according to Gartner

Analyst house Gartner has set out the top ten strategic technology trends that organizations “need to explore” in 2025, with a number of them straddling AI, and some touching the data management and storage spaces.

Gene Alvarez.

“This year’s top strategic technology trends span AI imperatives and risks, new frontiers of computing, and human-machine synergy,” said Gene Alvarez, distinguished VP analyst at Gartner. “Tracking these trends will help IT leaders shape the future of their organizations with responsible and ethical innovation.”

The top strategic technology trends for 2025 are:

Agentic AI – Agentic AI systems autonomously plan and take actions to meet user-defined goals. Agentic AI offers the promise of a virtual workforce that can offload and augment human work. Gartner predicts that by 2028, at least 15 percent of day-to-day work decisions will be made autonomously through agentic AI, up from nothing in 2024.

The “goal-driven” capabilities of this technology will deliver more adaptable software systems, capable of completing a wide variety of tasks, said Gartner.

AI governance platforms – Gartner predicts that by 2028, organizations that implement comprehensive AI governance platforms will experience 40 percent fewer AI-related ethical incidents compared to those without such systems.

AI governance platforms are a part of Gartner’s evolving AI Trust, Risk and Security Management (TRiSM) framework that enables organizations to manage the legal, ethical and operational performance of their AI systems. These technology solutions have the capability to create, manage and enforce policies for responsible AI use, explain how AI systems work and provide transparency to build trust and accountability.

Disinformation security – The wide availability and advanced state of AI and machine learning tools being leveraged for nefarious purposes is expected to increase the number of disinformation incidents targeting enterprises. If this is left unchecked, disinformation can cause significant and lasting damage to any organization.

Disinformation security is an emerging category of technology that systematically discerns trust and aims to provide methodological systems for ensuring integrity, assessing authenticity, preventing impersonation and tracking the spread of harmful information. By 2028, Gartner predicts that 50 percent of enterprises will begin adopting products, services or features designed specifically to address disinformation security use cases, up from less than five percent today.

Post-quantum cryptography – Gartner predicts that by 2029, advances in quantum computing will make most conventional asymmetric cryptography unsafe to use.

Post-quantum cryptography provides data protection that is resistant to quantum computing decryption risks. As quantum computing developments have progressed over the last several years, it is expected there will be an end to several types of conventional cryptography that are widely used. It is not easy to switch cryptography methods, so organizations must have a longer lead time to ready themselves for robust protection of anything sensitive or confidential.

Ambient invisible intelligence – Ambient invisible intelligence is enabled by ultra-low cost, small smart tags and sensors which will deliver large-scale affordable tracking and sensing. In the long term, ambient invisible intelligence will enable a deeper integration of sensing and intelligence into everyday life.

Through 2027, early examples of ambient invisible intelligence will focus on solving immediate problems, such as retail stock checking or perishable goods logistics, by enabling low-cost, real-time tracking and sensing of items to improve visibility and efficiency.

Energy-efficient computing – IT impacts sustainability in many ways and in 2024 the leading consideration for most IT organizations is their carbon footprint. Compute-intensive applications such as AI training, simulation, optimization and media rendering, are likely to be the biggest contributors to organizations’ carbon footprint as they consume the most energy.

It is expected that starting in the late 2020s, several new compute technologies, such as optical, neuromorphic and novel accelerators, will emerge for special purpose tasks, such as AI and optimization, which will use significantly less energy.

Hybrid computing – Hybrid computing will be used to create highly efficient transformative innovation environments that perform more effectively than conventional environments.

New computing paradigms keep popping up, including central processing units, graphic processing units, edge, application-specific integrated circuits, neuromorphic, and classical quantum, optical computing paradigms. Hybrid computing combines different compute, storage and network mechanisms to solve computational problems. This form of computing helps organizations explore and solve problems which helps technologies, such as AI, perform beyond current technological limits.

Spatial computing – By 2033, Gartner predicts spatial computing will grow to $1.7 trillion, up from $110 billion in 2023.

Spatial computing digitally enhances the physical world with technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality. This is the next level of interaction between physical and virtual experiences. The use of spatial computing will increase organizations’ effectiveness in the next five to seven years through streamlined workflows and enhanced collaboration.

Polyfunctional robots – Polyfunctional machines have the capability to do more than one task and are replacing task-specific robots that are custom-designed to repeatedly perform a single task. The functionality of these new robots improve efficiency and provide a faster ROI. Polyfunctional robots are designed to operate in a world with humans which will make for fast deployment and easy scalability, Gartner said.

The analyst predicts that by 2030, 80 percent of humans will engage with smart robots on a daily basis, up from less than 10 percent today.

Neurological enhancement – Neurological enhancement improves human cognitive abilities using technologies that read and decode brain activity. This technology reads a person’s brain by using unidirectional brain-machine interfaces or bidirectional brain-machine interfaces (BBMIs).

This has huge potential in three main areas: human upskilling; next-generation marketing; and performance. Neurological enhancement will enhance cognitive abilities, enable brands to know what consumers are thinking and feeling, and enhance human neural capabilities to optimize outcomes.

By 2030, Gartner predicts 30 percent of knowledge workers will be enhanced by, and dependent on, technologies such as BBMIs (both employer- and self-funded) to stay relevant with the rise of AI in the workplace – up from less than one percent in 2024.