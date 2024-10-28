Storage news ticker – October 28

Airbyte announced a new connector to Databricks’ Delta Lake that replicates data from any source. Airbyte says it enables organizations to replicate data into the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform in minutes, with post-load transformation capabilities. To learn more, visit Airbyte’s Delta Lake connector page.

…

CHOROLOGY.ai said its Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) is built on AI-based Knowledge Encoding, a powerful new Domain Language Model (DLM) Paradigm, and AI Planning Automation. These patented technologies coalesce, providing the claimed first and only mandate-agnostic solution to deliver a complete view of all sensitive enterprise data (known and unknown) throughout structured and unstructured environments. A deeper look will follow.

…

Informatica announced the availability of Generative AI (GenAI) Blueprints which make it faster and easier for customers to build enterprise-grade GenAI applications on six technology platforms. The blueprints – for AWS, Databricks, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and Snowflake – include standard reference architectures, prebuilt, ecosystem-specific “recipes” and GenAI Model-as-a-Service and vector database connectors to minimize GenAI development complexity and accelerate implementation. The blueprints comprise architectural guidelines and pre-defined configurations for use with Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform and leading cloud data platforms. Professional services firms such as Deloitte and Capgemini, are building their GenAI platforms on top of Informatica blueprints.

The blueprints are available at no cost in Informatica’s Architecture Center. Recipes for AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle are available now, with Snowflake and Databricks recipes due next year.

…

Marvell demonstrated PCIe 7 connectivity, using its PAM4 technology, at the OCP Global Summit, October 15–17, at the San Jose Convention Center. It says PCIe 7, operating at 128 GT/sec, will enable larger volumes of data to be across the bus to reduce AI training and inference time, cost and energy usage. The Marvell PCIe 7 SerDes is designed using 3nm fabrication technology enabling lower power consumption.

…

Pete Hannah.

Veeam backup object appliance target company Object First has promoted Pete Hannah to vice president of sales, Western Europe. He will focus on channel development, recruitment of partners, and hiring to grow the sales team. Object First achieved a 300 percent year-over-year increase in transacting partners in Q2 2024.

…

Trino lakehouse supplier Starburst announced 100GB/sec streaming ingest from Apache Kafka to Apache Iceberg tables at half the cost of alternative solutions. Configuration is completed in minutes and simply entails selecting the Kafka topic, the auto-generated table schema, and the location of the resulting Iceberg table.

Starburst Galaxy’s streaming ingestion is serverless, automatically ingests incoming messages from Kafka topics into managed Iceberg tables in S3, compacts and transforms the data, applies the necessary governance, and makes it available to query within about one minute. Starburst’s streaming ingestion can connect to Kafka-compliant systems, which includes Confluent Cloud, Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (MSK), and Apache Kafka.

Starburst guarantees exactly once delivery, ensuring no duplicate messages are read, and no messages are missed to ensure accuracy. It is built for a massive scale.

For more information, read Starburst’s Icehouse launch blog.

…

Supermicro launched an optimized storage system for high performance AI training, inference and HPC workloads. This JBOF (Just a Bunch of Flash) system utilizes up to four Nvidia BlueField-3 data processing units (DPUs) in a 2U form factor to run software-defined storage workloads. Each BlueField-3 DPUs features 400Gb Ethernet or InfiniBand networking and hardware acceleration for high computation storage and networking workloads such as encryption, compression and erasure coding, as well as AI storage expansion. The state-of-the-art, dual port JBOF architecture enables active-active clustering ensuring high availability for scale up mission-critical storage applications as well as scale-out storage such as object storage and parallel file systems.

The Supermicro JBOF with Nvidia BlueField-3 solution replaces the traditional storage CPU and memory subsystem with the BlueField-3 DPU and runs the storage application on the DPU’s 16 Arm cores. In addition to storage acceleration such as erasure coding and decompression algorithms, the BlueField-3 also accelerates networking through hardware support for RoCE (RDMA over Converged Ethernet), GPU Direct Storage and GPU Initiated Storage. More information on the Supermicro’s storage solutions for AI can be found here.

…

Shawn Kinnear.

Lisbon-based distributed storage supplier Vawlt named Shawn Kinnear as its chief sales officer. He comes from being VP worldwide sales at Avesha and will be based in the US. Kinnear has roles at Diamanti (VP worldwide sales) and Micron (senior director enterprise sales North America) in his CV.

…

Virtualized datacenter supplier VergeIO announced ioOptimize, an integrated VergeOS service featuring machine learning (ML) and narrow artificial intelligence (AI). It enables servers to provide dependable service long beyond their expected lifespan by employing VergeOS to support multiple generations of CPUs, various storage media, and diverse network hardware simultaneously. Customers can utilize VergeOS without being tied to specific hardware, mixing new and older nodes from different vendors. By automatically migrating virtual machines (VMs) from aging or failed servers to more capable nodes, ioOptimize ensures smooth, uninterrupted operation. With the release of VergeOS 4.13, ioOptimize introduces an “automated scale-down” feature. As VergeIO’s unique licensing is per server rather than per CPU or core, this feature enables customers to reduce server count while increasing capacity.

…

SQL supplier Yellowbrick Data announced an expanded collaboration with data management and analytics vendor Coginiti. The combined offering enables organizations to transform raw data to create structured, queryable formats, providing insights to drive analytics, business intelligence and AI workloads in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. “Yellowbrick’s powerful data platform running real-time analytics and fraud use cases enables secure and efficient access to data on-premises and in the cloud. With Coginiti’s collaborative data tools, we’ve built a unique environment that simplifies and boosts data workflows,” said Allen Holmes, vice president of marketing and global alliances at Yellowbrick. “Our combined data operations platform not only scales with customers’ needs but provides them with streamlined workflows and actionable insights.” The software is available now.