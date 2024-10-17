Rubrik adds moat around Microsoft 365 data for Copilot use

Rubrik has introduced its Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) for Microsoft 365 Copilot, which it says identifies and controls access to sensitive Microsoft 365 data, preventing unwanted exposure.

The Microsoft 365 subscription service provides access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneDrive cloud storage. Microsoft 365 Copilot is a virtual assistant based on underlying OpenAI technology. This Copilot can generate Word text, summaries, content drafts, Excel data visualizations, and design PowerPoint presentations.

Rubrik chief business officer Mike Tornincasa stated: “Rubrik DSPM for Microsoft 365 Copilot helps safeguard … business-critical assets, allowing organizations to leverage the power of innovative tools like Copilot while maintaining a strong data security posture and ensuring cyber recovery – all within a comprehensive cyber resilience platform.”

Microsoft says its M365 Copilot is a “secure AI Assistant.” Why is a Rubrik DPSM moat needed in the first place?

Rubrik says M365 Copilot “follows the same data access controls already in place in Microsoft 365. Misconfigurations in these controls could lead to the exposure of sensitive data to unauthorized users.” DPSM is designed to “provide the data visibility and control needed to ensure sensitive data is correctly classified, labeled, and segmented – and has the right access permissions.”

Customers can use it to prepare their Microsoft 365 environment for secure Copilot adoption. It can detect sensitive files with public or organization-wide access so customers can reduce excessive permissions and prevent the exposure of sensitive data to unauthorized users by Copilot. As part of this, it can identify and fix missing or inaccurate data sensitivity labels.

Rubrik DPSM for Microsoft 365 Copilot

Tony Surma, CTO, Microsoft Americas, said: “The introduction of Rubrik Data Security Posture Management for Microsoft 365 Copilot aligns with our mission by providing robust data visibility and control, enabling organizations to confidently leverage AI-driven capabilities while ensuring their sensitive data remains secure.”

In other words, Rubrik’s DPSM helps M365 Copilot users make more effective use of Microsoft 365 tools.

Rubrik DSPM for Microsoft 365 Copilot is now generally available. For more information, visit this site and, if you wish, schedule a Microsoft 365 Copilot Risk Assessment.