Hydrolix and Mux team up to boost video performance at media firms

Streaming data lake company Hydrolix is supporting video monitoring firm Mux to deliver improved data observability to developers and content providers across various infrastructures.

Mux customers include Paramount, Patreon, HubSpot, Vimeo, and PBS, which rely on Mux’s APIs to deliver high-quality video experiences to end users, collecting actionable data along the way.

The Hydrolix platform ingests, stores, and queries terabytes of log data, while providing “cost-effective” and long-term storage, and sub-second query latency on all data, said Hydrolix. The offering is aimed at the largest data sets being produced across a variety of industry verticals, including media, consumer packaged goods, gaming, finance, automotive, sportswear, and security.

With Mux, streaming companies can quickly detect and fix potential quality of experience issues like playback failures, long video startup times, rebuffering latency, and video quality.

Combined, Hydrolix retains and analyzes data from Mux along with log data from origin and edge services, and presents critical insights in one dashboard, so that on-demand streamers can immediately spot quality of service issues throughout their content’s digital journey.

The Mux integration is compatible with Cascade, Hydrolix’s managed observability service for AWS, and TrafficPeak, an Akamai Cloud observability solution powered by Hydrolix, along with other solutions supported by the Hydrolix streaming data lake.

Marty Kagan

“We’ve solved the problem of how to store and query all of your observability data in real time, at scale, and without breaking the bank,” said Marty Kagan, co-founder and CEO of Hydrolix. “Mux is delivering comprehensive visibility into video players to see how users are engaging with their content. When you put these two together, you get affordable, real-time observability at scale, from origin to edge in one dashboard.”

Jon Dahl, co-founder and CEO of Mux, added: “Everything is in one place, and every bit of data can be kept and queried for rapid response and deep insights.”

Hydrolix’s offering includes the properties of a traditional data lake, such as a flexible schema, raw storage, decoupled storage, and independently scalable query and ingest compute.

Hydrolix has so far raised $65 million in total funding, including a B-round for $35 million completed this May. Pricing for the Hydrolix streaming data lake is charged per gigabyte of ingested data.