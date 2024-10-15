The role of Slough in AI infrastructure

PARTNER CONTENT: The UK is at a crossroads. We have the talent, the innovation, and the investment in artificial intelligence (AI) that can make us a true global leader.



But there’s one crucial factor that’s often overlooked in this conversation: infrastructure. I’m not talking about roads or bridges, but the digital infrastructure – the high-performance data centres, the connectivity, and the raw computing power that AI demands.



As we look to position the UK as a frontrunner in the global AI race, it’s clear to me that our digital infrastructure will determine whether we lead or fall behind. AI has the potential to totally transform industries, but to keep up – and more importantly, to stay ahead – we need to make sure we’ve got the right foundations in place.



AI is the future, but I think many of us underestimate just how much infrastructure it requires. It’s not just about clever algorithms and brilliant minds. AI needs vast amounts of data to operate, and that data must be stored, processed, and analysed at lightning speed. The reality is the massive computational power required to train and run AI models cannot be handled by standard infrastructure.



From autonomous vehicles to real-time financial algorithms and advanced medical diagnostics, AI applications are incredibly demanding. They need low-latency, high-capacity data centres to function effectively. And here’s the thing: AI isn’t just data-intensive; it’s power-hungry. To support the growth of AI, we need facilities that are not only powerful but also energy-efficient, because sustainability is non-negotiable.



Anticipating AI’s Impact early



At Digital Realty, we recognised early on that AI wasn’t just another technological trend – it was a complete game changer. Back in the early 2000s, we saw the growing momentum behind machine learning and deep learning, and we started planning for how AI would reshape industries. By 2017, we had developed a roadmap to help our customers leverage AI, gaining invaluable insights from early adopters in fields like healthcare, finance, and logistics.



We knew that data was going to be at the heart of this AI revolution, and our mission became clear: help businesses manage, store, and derive value from their data. That focus has shaped our strategy ever since. This year, for example, we hosted one of the world’s most powerful AI supercomputers in Copenhagen, and we expanded our collaboration with Oracle to boost AI adoption in enterprises across industries. Over the last two years alone, we’ve supported more than 60 AI-driven projects, working with companies to unlock the power of AI.



This brings me to our most recent investment here in the UK: our Slough data centre campus, which we acquired for $200 million in July.



The Slough campus features two data centres with a combined capacity of 15 megawatts (MW), excellent connectivity, and room for future expansion. It’s not just a powerful facility; it’s already an established hub for over 150 businesses, from technology companies to financial services firms. These companies are using over 2,000 cross-connects to fuel their operations, and I firmly believe that the Slough campus will become an even more critical asset as AI continues to grow.



With its AI-ready infrastructure, Slough is designed to support high-density workloads, making it ideal for companies deploying advanced AI and machine learning applications at scale. Its scalable design allows for dense server deployments, ensuring businesses are equipped to handle evolving AI demands. The facility also offers robust connectivity and direct access to major cloud service providers, facilitating low-latency operations and enabling seamless integration into hybrid or multi-cloud environments.



Consistent with our ambitious commitment to sustainability, our new Slough campus is powered entirely by renewable energy, aligning with our broader practice of matching 100 percent of the energy used in our European portfolio with renewable sources and our goal of achieving carbon neutrality for our European portfolio by 2030.



This acquisition reinforces Digital Realty’s position in the UK market as a leader in digital infrastructure and a key home for AI innovation.



Supporting AI’s high-density and cooling needs



AI’s impact on infrastructure is something we anticipated from the start. Over the years, we’ve invested heavily in making sure our data centres are built to handle AI’s unique demands. Today, we offer high-density deployments that can support up to 150 kilowatts (kW) per rack. That means businesses running AI workloads don’t have to worry about hitting power or space constraints – they can scale their operations as needed.



But power isn’t the only challenge AI presents – there’s also the heat it generates. AI systems run hot, and advanced cooling solutions are essential to keep them operating efficiently. That’s why over half of our 170+ global data centres, including many here in Europe, now support direct liquid cooling. This technology ensures we can maintain the performance of AI systems while significantly reducing their energy consumption. In a world increasingly focused on sustainability, this kind of innovation isn’t just a “nice-to-have” – it’s essential.



What’s important here is that we’ve designed these data centres with AI in mind. We’re making sure businesses have the flexibility and scalability they need to grow as AI’s role in their operations expands. With our modular design philosophy, we can cater to a variety of deployment types, giving companies the room to scale their AI infrastructure without having to overhaul everything every few years.



So where does this leave the UK in the global AI race? Well, we have the talent, we have the innovation, and now – with investments like our Slough campus – we’re building the infrastructure needed to support the next generation of AI-driven growth.



If there’s one thing I’ve learned from decades of technological change, it’s that those who invest early in the right infrastructure are the ones who come out ahead. AI is no different. As companies across the UK continue to embrace AI, they’ll need the support of high-capacity, scalable, and energy-efficient data centres.



That’s where we come in. At Digital Realty, we’ve always been committed to helping our customers navigate major technological shifts, from the rise of the web to the mobile revolution and beyond. Now, we’re doing the same with AI, providing the digital backbone businesses need to thrive.



If the UK is to solidify its position as an AI powerhouse, we must continue to invest in infrastructure that can keep up with the demands of tomorrow’s AI breakthroughs. The Slough campus is just the beginning. The future of AI is here, and it’s our job to make sure the UK has everything it needs to lead.



Contributed by Digital Realty.

