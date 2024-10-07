Data lakehouse Starburst makes senior hires for key markets

Open data lakehouse Starburst has hired fresh leadership for its key growth markets.

Starburst is positioning itself to solve the problem of an ever increasing volume of enterprise data siloed across different platforms, including machine learning and AI data.

The company says its Trino platform can help such businesses with data management. Customers on Starburst’s books include the likes of Halliburton, Comcast, Doordash, the US government, and some of the largest US banks.

Deron Miller (above) and Steve Williamson (below)

As part of its scale-up, the provider has now appointed Deron Miller as senior vice president and general manager for the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions, and has also brought in Steve Williamson as SVP and general manager for the EMEA region.

Prior to Starburst, Deron served as chief revenue officer for Delphix, an enterprise data company acquired by Perforce Software. He has also held revenue leadership roles at GE, Adobe, Microstrategy, and Nuance Communications.

“Starburst is one of the most exciting technologies that I have seen in over 20 years,” beamed Miller. “By enabling our customers to access data directly across different platforms, we can help accelerate innovation, while reducing cost.”

Before joining Starburst, Williamson served as general manager of EMEA at Apptio. He has also served in executive roles at Acquia, Demandware/Salesforce, Dell/EMC, and Oracle, as part of a 20-plus years career.

Williamson said: “European enterprises have to navigate challenges in data privacy, security, and compliance, whilst keeping up with the dynamic needs of the market. Starburst offers Trino and Apache Iceberg to simplify access to enterprise data to drive faster revenue growth, while mitigating data risk.”

Earlier this year, Starburst appointed Steven Chung as president, Tobias Ternstrom as chief product officer, and Adam Ferrari as senior vice president of engineering.