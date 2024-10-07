Catalogic adds clean-room recovery, immutability to DPX

Privately held Catalogic has added a Deletion Lock feature and a Cyber Resilient Recovery feature with a clean-room environment for verifying restores are free from malware.

Catalogic Software, founded in 2003, had three product lines by 2020: ECX for copy data management, DPX for endpoint and server data protection, and its CloudCasa SaaS service for Kubernetes app protection. In May 2021, IBM, which accounted for approximately 80 percent of ECX sales, bought the ECX product line. A CloudCasa spinoff was envisaged last year but has been placed on the back burner. CloudCasa partnered with IONOS Cloud in July and received a Persistent Volume upgrade last month. Now DPX v4.11 has been upgraded with immutability and clean room recovery.

Pawel Staniec

Catalogic CTO Pawel Staniec stated: “DPX features a software-defined storage layer with built-in ransomware protection, offering a unique ‘out-of-the-box’ solution. Unlike other vendors that require assembling various components to achieve the same functionality, DPX delivers it all at a fraction of the cost.”

The Deletion Lock feature prevents backed-up data being deleted or altered. The clean-room facility creates a quarantined space isolated from the customer’s network. Within, admins can check and verify a backup is free from malware before restoring its data to production.

Catalogic has a backup repository and storage appliance called vStor. vStor Snapshot Explorer is an anti-malware file-scanning facility, distributed as an agent installable on Windows and Linux hosts. It exposes a REST API and has built-in plugin architecture that can be used for integration with existing security or data protection infrastructure.

A vStor GuardMode feature provides immutable backups with retention policies, access controls, logging, and auditing.

The latest version of DPX has integrated both vStor Snapshot Explorer and vStor GuardMode. Snapshot Explorer now scans and verifies snapshot backups to verify they are free from ransomware and enables granular file recovery even if catalog information is lost.