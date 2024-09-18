Panzura unveils Symphony to make data operations sound easier

Cloud data management firm Panzura has hit go on its Symphony product, promising support for various file system deployments and protocols under a single pane of glass.

It supports on-premises, private, public, and hybrid cloud object storage workloads with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage, among others.

With a unified dashboard and user interface, the platform is built to enable ITOps and line-of-business leaders to perform automated, exabyte-scale data discovery and assessment, along with risk and compliance analysis, and dynamic data movement orchestration.

Governance and management policies can be applied for file and object data inspection, we are told, to provide greater insights and reporting, data mobilization and archiving, and workflow and AI pipeline automation integration for DevOps support.

Transparent to users and applications, original namespace, security, and file metadata is preserved, supporting autonomous streaming of content on demand. The result is “dramatically reduced storage costs”, claims Panzura, along with efficient workflows, and a more proactive and compliant data posture.

“Panzura Symphony brings together proven technology and Panzura’s future vision where data management meets strategy for business success,” said Dan Waldschmidt, CEO of Panzura in a statement.

The platform announcement follows Panzura’s recent buy of Moonwalk Universal, intended to help provide an expanding tool set. Panzura bought Moonwalk for its hybrid cloud unstructured data estate scanning, migration and tiering technology.

Symphony is designed to augment the features of Panzura Data Services, which provides data visibility, governance, and real-time access across ecosystems, and sit alongside the functionality of Panzura CloudFS, a hybrid cloud file services platform that supports large-scale multi-site workflows for the most active data.

It is also said to extend Panzura’s hybrid cloud portfolio to the next “ring” of unstructured data – the other 90 percent of file data for which organizations need synchronous visibility and control to make use of digital transformation in their own contexts. Symphony therefore changes the way businesses gain insights into their entire data estate, allowing teams to conduct comprehensive data discovery and assessments, providing a detailed overview of data including its structure, content, and relationships.

For instance, Symphony lets businesses identify cost optimization possibilities based on data volatility, temperature, file type, file size, ownership, and metadata tags. Additionally, it provides more granular control at the folder, share, entire file system or bucket level, and can aggregate data across multiple file systems and object stores.

Symphony also helps streamline data placement, transformation, and restructuring to support artificial intelligence workflows and common formats for faster data analysis. And it lets teams aggregate storage consumption for chargebacks within their organization, to ensure proper cost control by department.

On top of that, teams can extend Symphony’s compliance capabilities with key integrations. For example, integration with IBM Fusion allows them to take automated, appropriate policy-driven action for handling personally identifiable information (PII) and other sensitive data. This helps organizations prepare for regulatory audits and demonstrate adherence to data protection standards.